Fiction
1. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
2. "28 Summers" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
3. "Desolation Road" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
4. "Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
5. "The Guest List" by Lucy Foley (Morrow)
6. "A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor" by Hank Green (Dutton)
7. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
8. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
9. "Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
10. "Sex and Vanity" by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday)
11. "American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
12. "Outsider" by Linda Castillo (St. Martin's)
13. "The Summer House" by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)
14. "Then She Was Gone" by Lisa Jewell (Atria)
15. "The Lost And Found Bookshop" by Susan Wiggs (Morrow)
Nonfiction
1. "The Room Where It Happened" by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)
2. "How to be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
3. "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)
4. "Alexander Hamilton" by Ron Chernow (Penguin)
5. "Me and White Supremacy" by Layla F. Saad (Sourcebooks)
6. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
7. "So You Want to Talk About Race" by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)
8. "The Color of Law" by Richard Rothstein (Liveright)
9. "Stamped from the Beginning" by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type)
10. "Separated" by Jacob Soboroff (Custom House)
11. "Begin Again" by Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (Crown)
12. "Between the World and Me" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau)
13. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
14. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
15. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
