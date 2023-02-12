Best-Sellers Feb 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fiction1. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)2. "It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)3. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)4. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)5. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square/Atria)6. "Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)7. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)8. "Recovery Road" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)9. "The House of Wolves" by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)10. "The House in the Pines" by Ana Reyes (Dutton)11. "Daisy Jones & The Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)12. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)13. "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)14. "The Devil's Ransom" by Brad Taylor (Morrow)
15. "The Boys from Biloxi" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

Nonfiction
1. "Spare" by Prince Harry (Random House)
2. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
3. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
4. "Never Gave an Inch" by Mike Pompeo (Broadside)
5. "The Light We Carry" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
6. "The Nazi Conspiracy" by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)
7. "Straight Shooter" by Stephen A. Smith (Gallery/13A)
8. "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)
9. "All About Love" by bell hooks (Morrow)
10. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
11. "The Bill of Obligations" by Richard Haass (Penguin Press)
12. "Stolen Focus" by Johann Hari (Crown)
13. "The 1619 Project" edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein (One World)
14. "The Jan. 6 Report" by the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol (Celadon)
15. "Surrender" by Bono (Knopf) 