Best-Sellers Mar 5, 2023

Fiction
1. "It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
2. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
3. "Heart Bones" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
4. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
5. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)
6. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square/Atria)
7. "Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
8. "Daisy Jones & The Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
9. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
10. "Someone Else's Shoes" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman)
11. "3 Days to Live" by James Patterson (Grand Central)
12. "The Last Orphan" by Gregg Hurwitz (Minotaur)
13. "Things We Never Got Over" by Lucy Score (Bloom)
14. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
15. "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

Nonfiction
1. "Spare" by Prince Harry (Random House)
2. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
3. "Unscripted" by James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams (Penguin Press)
4. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
5. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
6. "The Light We Carry" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
7. "Love Pamela" by Pamela Anderson (Dey Street)
8. "Bittersweet" by Susan Cain (Crown)
9. "The Climate Book" by Greta Thunberg (Penguin Press)
10. "The Nazi Conspiracy" by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)
11. "Walk the Blue Line" by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann with Chris Mooney (Little, Brown)
12. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)
13. "All About Love" by bell hooks (Morrow)
14. "Never Give an Inch" by Mike Pompeo (Broadside)
15. "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" by Matthew Perry (Flatiron) 