Fiction
1. "Blindside" by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)
2. "The Warsaw Protocol" by Steve Berry (Minotaur)
3. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
4. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
5. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
6. "Coconut Layer Cake Murder" by Joanne Fluke (Kensington)
7. "The Last Wish" by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)
8. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
9. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
10. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
11. "Golden in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)
12. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
13. "Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid (Putnam)
14. "The Outsider" by Stephen King (Scribner)
15. "Chasing Cassandra" by Lisa Kleypas (Avon)
Nonfiction
1. "The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson (Crown)
2. "The Mamba Mentality" by Kobe Bryant (Melcher Media/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
3. "Unknown Valor" by Martha MacCallum (Harper)
4. "The Hope of Glory" by Jon Meacham (Convergent)
5. "Open Book" by Jessica Simpson with Kevin Carr OʼLeary (Dey St.)
6. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
7. "A Very Stable Genius" by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig (Penguin Press)
8. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
9. "Say Nothing" by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)
10. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
11. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
12. "Until the End of Time" by Brian Greene (Knopf)
13. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
14. "Profiles in Corruption" by Peter Schweizer (Harper)
15. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
