"Eerie Alabama," by Alan Brown, (History Press: Charleston, S.C.), $21.99 paperback.
Wandering off the main highways of Alabama can be pleasurable. Should I not also add mysterious, strange, intriguing and delightful? Yes, all those and more. I would definitely add eerie.
Alan Brown, West Alabama University professor and author of numerous works on Southern folklore, especially ghost stories, certainly lives up to his claim that Alabama ranks among the eeriest states in the South.
Brown gives us not only the horrific story of the Coosa River monster, a beast of bizarre proportions, but speculation as to what it might have looked like. From monsters to lost treasure, Brown has speculated on the whereabouts of millions in Confederate gold destined for their army in Tennessee, but buried and never recovered near Athens, Alabama.
And let us not forget the missing ... those people who just up and walked away, never to be seen again. He offers Ruth Murphree Dorsey, a staid Sunday School teacher. What makes her mysterious tale, and others like it, enjoyable is the speculation. We find that she was reliable, and prompt. What could have caused her to vanish? Brown allows us to consider the facts, and judge for ourselves.
Native American lore can also draw the visitor to famous, and incredibly beautiful, places in Alabama. Noccalula Falls is graced with the statue of a Cherokee maiden, poised to leap into the water below. Her story of a lost love, culminating in suicide, is compelling. Need I add that the location is memorable as well?
One of my favorite stories is about Railroad Bill. The story goes that he was a leader of a band of merry robbers in Alexander City. They robbed trains by the simple expedient of waiting in freight cars, and tossing canned goods out as they left the station. The goods were then retrieved and passed out, Robin Hood style, to locals. How legends are made.
You'll find these "Chilling Tales from the Heart of Dixie" memorable, wonderful, and yes, eerie. Brown's dozens of stories will help you understand how the retelling makes a story into a legend, and the legend into a "fact."
Every part of the state has its tales, and Brown has found lots of them.
