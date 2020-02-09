“Plagued By Fire: The Dreams and Furies of Frank Lloyd Wright,” by Paul Hendrickson, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York), $35, 523 pages.
He was one of America’s premier architects. In the architectural community, when one speaks of him or writes of him, this architect’s full name is used. When one reads about him in books and journals, there is always that lingering feeling that something is missing from his biography.
To help with this cloud of myths and missing information, Paul Hendrickson has written the excellent book titled, “Plagued By Fire: The Dreams and Furies of Frank Lloyd Wright." Hendrickson, a journalist, scholar and New York Times best-selling author, presents an expansive view of the legendary architect.
Wright was born in 1867 in Wisconsin and died in 1959 in Arizona. In between these years, he was known as a premier architect, educator, writer, and interior designer.
He was a man of myth building and adjusting facts, according to the author. For example, Hendrickson cites information that Wright was not a graduate of high school nor was he a graduate of the University of Wisconsin. Wright attended the university. However, spending a semester or two at a university does not make for graduation, regardless of the talent of the student.
In charting the course of Wright’s life, the author devoted information regarding Cecil Sherman Corwin. Corwin was known as Wright’s first and only true friend in Chicago. Imagine, Wright, the country bumpkin from Wisconsin, attempting to navigate Chicago in 1887. Architect was the fascinating dream of Wright. However, he was without supporters and teachers, and at last he met Corwin, who also exposed Wright to art, music and social opportunities that Wisconsin did not offer. During his lifetime, Wright did not provide contextual information regarding the importance of Corwin in his life.
In the power of his productive years, Wright was known as the architect whose signature style was the “Prairie Style,” which emphasized an open floor plan, central chimney, and low pitched roof. The author noted that Wright also was known for his “Usonian Style” which emphasized the suburban interest of America, no creepy attic, dark garage, and/or musty basement. The author noted Americans owe the style of the carport to Wright. In addition to the architectural designs, Wright would also design furniture to complement his designed houses.
To fully appreciate the “Usonian Style”, people in north Alabama should visit Florence to behold the 1940 Rosenbaum House. This house is the only Wright building in Alabama and features furniture designed by Wright.
Frank Lloyd Wright was plagued by dreams/furies most of his life, and some of these furies were of his making. When you read the book, you will understand the plague. Wright was a builder of myths and magic regarding his life. He was one of the finest architects that America presented to the world. However, with his rise to fame and stardom, Wright experienced hurts, denials of relationships and personal disasters.
To his credit, Hendrickson leads the reader beyond the man that Frank Lloyd Wright wanted to create to the man that Wright lived each day. Hendrickson offers a comprehensive biography of Wright that will give to the reader a deeper appreciation of Wright and the humanity of the man who many thought was larger than life.
