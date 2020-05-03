"Historic Alabama Bells," by Thomas Kaufmann, (History Press, South Carolina), $23.99 paperback.
We would be forgiven if we didn't know the role Paul Revere played in Alabama history. Through the tenacious endeavors of Thomas Kaufmann, we now know what it was, along with a host of other intriguing, historically baffling, outright charming and astonishing facts about significant bells in our state.
Kaufmann, a fellow emeritus of the Institute of Classical Architecture in New York, and trained Auburn architectural student, brings his preservationist and archaeological historian awareness to us in ways we will value from now on.
Kaufmann reveals how as a young boy he was fascinated by what was in the bell towers his family drove by in the various Alabama cities in which he grew up. This intrigue led him to further study which culminated in historical finds to render this curiosity real and remarkable.
Many early settlers came to Alabama and wanted to memorialize their communities through a lasting donation. Great bells for churches, or city buildings, were only to be had from New England. We don't know whether there was one in the first Constitution Hall in Huntsville, but perhaps a revelatory discovery in family records might one day tell us.
We do know that the 1840 Madison County Courthouse had one made in a Pennsylvania foundry and it was only recently rediscovered! We know the migrating state capital did have one in Tuscaloosa, some years later. Almost all the bells of the South were sacrificed to the creation of bullets and cannons during the Civil War. Thus Kaufmann shows how astounding it is to discover several which did not fall to this use. We need wait on history to reveal if Mobile's Cathedral, dating to 1703, might have one locked away in a private residence. It is, according to records, the earliest recorded bell in the state.
We find that churches in particular are reluctant to part with their bells. Consider Mobile's horrifying hurricane seasons. Although bell towers were brought down, the bells were saved. Alabama's Liberty Bell, rung for the visit of Marquis de Lafayette in Cahawba in 1825, is one example. It proudly announced his arrival in the once capital city. Now it is known as the Lafayette Bell.
Kaufmann offers enough detailed background on how bells are made to show why they were so precious. He discusses the various makers, who were often from famous foundries which they had founded. Such a man was Paul Revere, and his work can also be found, in a Tuscaloosa church.
