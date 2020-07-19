"Lord of All the Dead," by Javier Cercas, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York), $26.95 hardcover.
At a certain age, we begin to wonder about our broader family. We remember the partially recalled stories we heard in our youth, and wonder what relation they bear to the truth. So it is with "Lord of All the Dead."
Javier Cercas is a Barcelonan. His authorship of remarkably well-awarded and distributed books (translated into over 30 languages) makes his thoughts internationally appropriate. In "Lord of All the Dead," he outdoes himself with insight, curiosity and research.
Oddly subtitied "A Nonfiction Novel," the book is uniquely unexpected and wisely written. Take for instance the theme. Cercas had heard all his life about great uncle Manuel Mena, who had been a young officer in the uprising against Republican Spain in the 1930s. Indeed, Mena is recalled in family lore as a hero, spoken about in whispers as a brave, idealistic crusader of sorts.
Cercas sets out to discover what is true about this. What's more, he freely advises when the facts cannot be determined, and his speculative writing intervenes. Thus the nonfiction novel.
The author visits the Spanish village inhabited by his parents during that long-ago wartime. There he seeks out those who knew Mena, and those who knew the battlefields. This latter is truly a giveaway that Cercas wanted to touch, to sense the very places recounted in Mena's life.
The author describes in detail the combat lines and trenches, placing all the various units at specific locations. With the help of survivors, witnesses and maps, he discovers some of what was said about his great uncle is not true. If the actual site of the employment of his machine gun company was not true, what else wasn't true? Were the locations where he was wounded of question? And if so, what else about the legend might be worth discovering?
Not only facts on the ground, but his reasons for fighting are pursued. Was Mena a true believer in Franco's philosophy, or simply a good soldier fighting for his fellow Spaniard comrades?
Cercas is at his best summarizing the utterly consequential visit to the mountainous trenches and battlefield near Teruel. It is here where family lore places Mena in his greatest combat and heroic moments. He admits to knowing nothing of his uncle's role. Nor can he find evidence of even a single witness, or document, or memoir which places certain people here, or there.
So Cercas begins a reverie of speculation, and imagines what it must have been like to await, in the deep snow, for the word to attack across almost open terrain the next day. What fears, hopes, dreads or wonders must have informed Mena's bone-chilled soul in those last moments? Written as speculation, we see why this is a nonfiction novel. Magnificent work.
