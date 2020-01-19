Bright Side includes items of achievements by local residents in areas of pageants, talent, music, art, community awards, Scouting, etc., and 100th birthdays. It is published Sundays as space permits. For details, email myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Karlee Mauk of Muscle Shoals, participated in Troy University's Department of Theatre and Dance fall dance, "Art in Motion: Moving Pictures," in October.
• Ola Dean Clark, of Muscle Shoals, will turn 100 on Friday. She is a member of Muscle Shoals Living Center. There will be a party in her honor at noon Thursday at the center. She is the mother of Charles Clark (Betty) of Florence, Geraldine Portwood (J.W.) of Florence and Patricia Thomas, Bedford, Virginia.
