Bright Side includes items of achievements by local residents in areas of pageants, talent, music, art, community awards, Scouting, etc., and 100th birthdays. It is published Sundays as space permits. For details, email myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
The Shoals Area Music Teachers Forum recently hosted the District 6 AMTA piano audition in Florence. The following students received outstanding scores in performance and theory and qualified to participate in the State AMTA audition to be held in May.
• Students qualifying on the Gold Track:
Sam Ashley, Evelyn Gallagher, Josiah Gallagher (students of Noel Beck); Harper Blanke, Eli Johnson, Margo Johnson (students of Christine Enlow); Elizabeth Barber (student of Carol Lynn); Ana Wright (student of Dr. Tim O’Steen); Carter McConnell, Ivy Tinker (students of Kristie Smith); Railey McCord, Reagan Spires (students of Gail Spires)
• Students qualifying on the Silver Track:
Lola Jones, Natalie Ledford, Shelby Mitchell (students of Carol Lynn); Rishab Telang (student of Gail Spires)
