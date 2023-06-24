The Caring Place was recently awarded a donation of $2,000 by Shoals Elks Lodge 2860. The Caring Place is well known for its efforts to address pressing community needs. Shoals Elks Lodge 2860 is happy to assist in these efforts. Barbara Danley is shown presenting the donation to Karen Martin, Caring Place Director. [COURTESY PHOTO]
Shoals Elks Lodge 2860 observed Flag Day on Sunday, June 11. The purpose of the service was to honor our country's flag, celebrate its history and to recall the achievements attained beneath its folds. [COURTESY PHOTO]
Officers elected for Elks Lodge 2860 for the 2023-24 Elk year are pictured left to right: Micki Krnc, Treasurer; Dan Barger, Secretary; Jim Murphy, Leading Knight; Dr. Jean Love, Tiler; James Bragwell, Lecturing Knight; Jackie Striet, Exalted Ruler; Patsy Cochran, Chaplain; Johnny Howard, Loyal Knight; Barbara Danley, Esquire; Gary Helmick, Trustee; James Luncford, Trustee; and Billy Mitchell, Trustee (not pictured). [COURTESY PHOTO]
Lodge 2860 Exalted Ruler Jackie Streit, left, receives a Certification of Appreciation from AEA State ENF Chair Patrick James. [COURTESY PHOTO]
Bright Side includes items of achievements by local residents in areas of pageants, talent, music, art, community awards, Scouting, etc., and 100th birthdays. It is published Sundays as space permits. For details, email myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
