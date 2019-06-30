Bright Side includes items of achievements by local residents in areas of pageants, talent, music, art, community awards, Scouting, etc., and 100th birthdays. It is published Sundays as space permits. For details, email myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Matthew Edwards, of Florence, recently attended Advanced Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville. Edwards spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), the Moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and completed an extra-vehicular activity (EVA), or spacewalk. The crew returned to earth in time to graduate with honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.