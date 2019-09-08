Bright Side includes items of achievements by local residents in areas of pageants, talent, music, art, community awards, Scouting, etc., and 100th birthdays. It is published Sundays as space permits. For details, email myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Brian Matthews, of Lauderdale County, was recently named among the 2019 4-H Volunteers of the Year at a recognition and awards program during 4-H Competitive Events Day at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana.
