Bright Side includes items of achievements by local residents in areas of pageants, talent, music, art, community awards, Scouting, etc., and 100th birthdays. It is published Sundays as space permits. For details, email myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• The Shoals Area Music Teachers Forum, an affiliate of the Alabama Music Teachers Association, hosted the District 6 piano audition on April 15.
The following students received scores of Outstanding in performance and keyboard theory. This qualifies gold and silver track students to participate in the state audition in May.
Students qualifying for state on the Gold Track:
Sam Ashley and Evelyn Gallagher, students of Noel Beck
Luke Reaves, Ruby Goggans, March Duncan, Carrington Buchanan, Andrew Santiago, Katelyn Santiago, Mila Hamm, and Layla Rush, students of Elizabeth Counts
Axel Moore, Mai Pham, Vu Pham, students of Linda Lightsey
Mark Sandrell and Joshua Tucker, students of Elena Sandrell
Meg Gautney, student of Kristie Smith
Reagan Spires, student of Gail Spires
Darby Parker, student of Elena Sandrell
Students qualifying for state on the Silver Track:
Alex Smith, Claudia Purser, Jayda Massey, Choe Wallace, and Emma Beth Waters, students of Elizabeth Counts
Kevin Cai, student of Lynne Crabtree
Hannah Parker, student of Linda Lightsey
Anna Katherine Griffith, Ben Wigginton, Kyla Tinker, students of Kristie Smith
Darcy Foster, Ethan Emmons, and Addilyn Spires, students of Gail Spires
