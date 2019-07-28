Bright Side includes items of achievements by local residents in areas of pageants, talent, music, art, community awards, Scouting, etc., and 100th birthdays. It is published Sundays as space permits. For details, email myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Alabama Chef Ramon Jacobsen, of Odette in Florence, will face-off against 15 other chefs from around the country in the nation’s ultimate seafood cooking competition. The competition will be Aug. 3 in New Orleans. The 16th annual event gets underway with opening ceremonies at 11:30 a.m. as 16 chefs, each representing their home state or territory, cook in front of a live audience and a panel of nationally-acclaimed judges.
