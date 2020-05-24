Bright Side includes items of achievements by local residents in areas of pageants, talent, music, art, community awards, Scouting, etc., and 100th birthdays. It is published Sundays as space permits. For details, email myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• The Alabama Music Teachers Association recently held its annual state audition. The audition was conducted by video submission due to the pandemic. These local students earned an outstanding score:
Students of Noel Beck: Sam Ashley, Evelyn Gallagher, Josiah Gallagher, and Miriam Gallagher
Students of Christine Enlow: Harper Blanke, Eli Johnson, and Margo Johnson
Students of Carol Lynn: Elizabeth Barber, Lola Jones , and Shelby Mitchell
Students of Kristie Smith: Carter McConnell and Ivey Tinker
Students of Gail Spires: Reagan Spires and Rishab Telang
These students earned an outstanding score and honorable mention:
Student of Carol Lynn: Natalie Ledford
Student of Dr. Tim O’Steen: Ana Wright
In addition to receiving an outstanding score, Railey McCord, of Killen, was selected as a winner and was invited to perform in the Winners’ Circle at the state convention. Her parents are Joel and Rondi McCord, and her teacher is Gail Spires.
