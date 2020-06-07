Bright Side includes items of achievements by local residents in areas of pageants, talent, music, art, community awards, Scouting, etc., and 100th birthdays. It is published Sundays as space permits. For details, email myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Chief Colbert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently announced the 2019-20 Good Citizens and Junior American Citizen Winners from schools in Colbert and Franklin counties.
Good Citizen winners are Belgreen High School, Ansley Nolena Tate; Cherokee High School, Wyanet Padron; Colbert County High School, Edid Corona; Colbert Heights High School, Ally Fuller; Covenant Christian High School, Laurel Fogel; Deshler High School, William Cody Collinsworth; Muscle Shoals, Will Conner; Phil Campbell High School, Ben Williams; Red Bay High School, Dylan Adam Hester; Russellville High School, River Grace Pounders; Sheffield High School, Skylar Elkins; Tharptown High School, Ty Nathaniel Martin. Essay Contest winners were Will Collinsworth, Skylar Elkins and Ally Fuller.
JAC (Junior American Citizens) helps children from preschool to 12th grade learn what it means to be a good citizen, and promotes civics education, American Heritage and history, love of country and service. JAC sponsors contests in art, creative expression, and community service.
Chapter Alabama State winners are Bree Bolding, Stamp, 2nd place; Griffin Hollis, Poster, 3rd place; Abby Whiteside, Poetry, 1st place; Jacie Casey, Short Story, 1st place. First Place Chapter National winners are: Brandon Branon, Izzy Davis, Sam Hagle, and Isabel Johnson 3rd grade Banner 1st place, Avery Claire Davis, Norah Murphy and Hanna Puckett 1st place Banner 4th grade. Other National Winners were Judson Morris Short Story 2nd place, and Claire Bowling Poster 2nd place and Poetry 2nd place. All Jac winners are from Muscle Shoals High School, third, fourth and fifth grade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.