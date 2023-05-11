Celtic Fest.jpg
MUSCLE SHOALS — Organizers with Celtic Fest announced Thursday morning that Friday night's concert and all Saturday events will move indoors due to the threat of rain on both days.
Friday's concert and all of Saturday's events will be held inside the gymnasium at Northwest-Shoals Community College.
The Belle Mont Mansion grounds typically are the home for the Celtic Fest.
The mansion will continue to host free "Museum Day" on Friday. The house will be open to the public to view for free. There will also be demonstrations and a historic panel discussion.
Friday's concert is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Tickets to the Friday evening concert is $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
Tickets to the all-day events on Saturday are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
Call 256-810-1683 for more information.
 
Here is a tentative schedule of the performances on Friday and Saturday:
Friday
6-6:30 p.m. Chambless & Muse
6:30-7 p.m. Ed Miller
7-8 p.m. Piper Jones Band
8-9 p.m. Steel City Rovers
 
Saturday
10:15-11 a.m. Chambless & Muse
11-11:30 a.m. Opening - Anthems (Canadian, Scotland, American) - Remarks
11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Ed Miller
12:20-1:20 p.m. Piper Jones Band
1:30-2:30 p.m. Steel City Rovers
2:35-3:45 p.m. Chambless & Muse
4-4:20 p.m. Irish Step Dancers
4:20-5:15 p.m. Ed Miller
5:15-6:15 p.m. Piper Jones Band
6:15-7:15 p.m. Steel City Rovers
7:15 p.m. Big Jam Secession
