With brushes, paint and creativity, volunteer artists are transforming Moulton’s historic downtown, an area marred by a fire a year ago, into a celebration spot for the community.
“The fire really impacted downtown. With the mural we are hoping to, in some way, beautify this area,” said Coty Alred.
Started on April 21, the eve of the first anniversary of the fire, which destroyed four buildings, the mural will depict interactive scenes and sites iconic to Lawrence County, including the Jesse Owens Museum, Bankhead National Forest and Oakville Indian Mounds.
Inspired by urban art in Melbourne and Miami, Alred, a member of the Moulton Lions Club, pitched the idea of a mural to the service organization, who embraced the art project.
As Alred and his wife, Brittany Alred, painted details on the center of the mural, which features the Lions Club motto — “Be the difference in your community” — against a purple background, Jerome Thompson pulled up a photograph of a weathered plywood wall on his phone.
“This is what the fence looked like before we started. It had been exposed to the elements and weathered for almost a year,” said Thompson, president of the 30-member Moulton Lions Club. “With this project we are improving the environment and improving the community and doing what Lions do best and that is serve and make a difference.”
What started as one club’s outreach project expanded to include the entire community.
“The original idea for the whole mural was to have the words ‘Be the difference in the community.’ But the wall itself has inspired others to make a difference. We’ve had area artists volunteer to paint portions of the wall,” Coty Alred said.
Inspired by Thompson, who described Moulton as “a gateway to adventure,” Monica Hooper, owner of Monica’s Auto Detail Shop, and Brittany Alred approached the Moulton Lions Club about painting a wooden gate, flowers and butterflies on the wall.
“Moulton is the gateway to adventure,” Thompson said. “To the south you can hike in the forest, to the north you can fish in the Tennessee River, to the west is agriculture and to the east are the museums.”
The outdoor art project appears on the temporary wall bordering the site of the April 22, 2019 fire. After starting at Court Street Grill, the fire spread through the north side of the Square and destroyed four businesses along Court Street, including the restaurant, Tucker’s Accessory Tire and Auto, Déjà vu Salon and The Willow Tree.
“We have so many businesses that have been impacted, first, by the fire and now by the coronavirus,” Thompson said. “We are hoping that this project will bring people back to downtown.”
“We want this to bring everybody together and brighten downtown up,” added Judy Ramos, president-elect of the Moulton Lions Club.
Organizers envision portions of the mural as being interactive, like the angel wings individuals stand in front of for photos or how people pretend to hold up the Leaning Tower of Pisa.
“I like to hope this is a temporary wall. I hope this mural makes someone look at this site and see the potential of a business here. Then again, I hope they look at it and see the benefit of having murals around the city,” Coty Alred said.
Decatur also has embraced the idea of street art. Last year, the Alabama Center for the Arts Foundation’s Urban Art Initiative selected former Decatur resident Adam Stephenson to complete a mural on Second Avenue.
The Foundation is currently accepting proposals from professional artists for permanent public art installations. Proposals should include a representation of the installation, a suggested location and a detailed budget. For more information, email Philip.mann@calhoun.edu or call 256-260-4294.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.