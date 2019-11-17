Different sections of the Community Planner rotate every Sunday. Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com. Items will not be published without a telephone number, email address or web address. Franchised activities, taught on a professional basis, will not be listed.
• AA Keep It Simple, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, closed meeting, no smoking, no cards signed, and Thursdays, closed discussion, no smoking, no cards signed and big book study, Cross Point Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• AA La Alegria de Vivir, 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, open discussion and non-smoking, St. Joseph Catholic Church Parrish Building, 1111 E. College St., Florence.
• AA Lexington 449, smoke free, noon, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, open discussion; 8 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, open discussion, candlelight meeting on Fridays; big book study on Sundays; 8 p.m. Saturdays, open speaker, 6083 Alabama 101, 4 miles north of U.S. 72, Lexington.
• AA New Vision Group, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 6 p.m. Sundays, open discussion and nonsmoking, Vandiver Hollow Missionary Baptist Church, Colbert 78, Tuscumbia.
• AA Quad-Cities, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., every day, open discussion, 750 E. Michigan Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• AA Russellville, 11 a.m., Mondays, closed discussion, Wednesdays Thursdays and Fridays, open discussion, non-smoking; 11 a.m. Thursdays, open discussion; 8 p.m. Mondays, open discussion, big book study; 8 p.m. Fridays, open speaker and non-smoking, 311 W. Lawrence, Russellville.
• AA Sheffield, smoke-free, 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, open discussion, with step discussion on Mondays; 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursday and Fridays, closed discussion, with big book study on Wednesdays; 8 p.m. Saturdays, open speaker; 9:30 a.m. Sundays, closed discussion; 11 a.m., Monday-Saturday, closed discussion, with open discussion on Fridays; and 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays, closed discussion, women's meeting; 6 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Sundays, open discussion, with Fridays beginners meeting, Wednesdays and Thursdays, closed discussion, 210 E. Second St., Sheffield.
• AA Survivors, smoke-free, 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with big book study on Tuesdays, 780 Ford Road, Muscle Shoals. All open discussion.
• Alcoholics Anonymous information provided. 256-386-0663 or shoalsaa.org. Only requirement for AA is desire to stop drinking.
Al-Anon
• Al-Anon meeting schedule: Hope Al-Anon Family Group, 6 p.m. Mondays, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, childcare provided; Florence Daytime Al-Anon Family Group, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Magnolia Church of Christ, 2650 Vulcan Ave., Florence; Paths to Recovery, 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. Saturdays, CrossPoint Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 256-764-4073. Shoals Al-Anon contact phone: 256-648-5777.
• Al-Anon, 4-5 p.m. Thursdays, AA Building, 108 Gaines St. S.W., Russellville.
• Hope Al-Anon and Shoals Al-Teen (ages 11-17), 6 p.m., Monday, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals.
Narcotics Anonymous
• Narcotics Anonymous Survival meets daily, noon and 7 p.m., 1614 State St., Florence. Nonsmoking. 256-500-8889
• Real Hope, 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, New Beginning Church, 855 Florence Blvd., Florence. Nonsmoking. 800-239-5509
• Point of Freedom, 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, CrossPoint Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence. Nonsmoking.
Support groups
• Getting Well Together free grief support group meets 10 a.m. second Thursdays, Shoney's, 227 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals. 256-764-0873.
• Alabama Head Injury Foundation support group, 6:30 p.m., third Tuesday, Dogwood Terrace Apartments, Community Room, 1502 Marlborough Blvd., Florence. For survivors of traumatic brain/head injury and spinal cord injury, families, friends, professionals and others. Debi Dean, 256-383-5005
• Alabama Post Adoption Connections Adoptive Parent Group, 6-7:30 p.m., third Monday, First Baptist Church-Center Star, 6620 U.S. 72 E, Killen. 256-533-3130 or 888-788-2722
• Alzheimer's caregivers support group, 2 p.m., third Monday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-389-0539
• Alzheimer's/Dementia Caregiver support group, 1 p.m., second Wednesday, The Club senior center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. 256-760-6642
• Alzheimer’s support group, sponsored by Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders of Northwest Alabama and Liberty Baptist Church, 6 p.m., second Thursday, Muscle Shoals Public Library history room, 1918 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. 256-810-5518
• Autism support group, 10 a.m. to noon, fourth Thursday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood St., Florence. Speakers. bridgethodges4@gmail.com or 256-767-6414
• Bipolar and Depression support group, 4:30 p.m. Mondays, NAMI Shoals conference room, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence. 256-765-2081, office, or 256-710-4664, cell.
• Cancer patients and their families can receive support upon request. Northwest Alabama Cancer Center, 256-381-1001
• Cancer support group, second Tuesday, Senior Citizens Building, Elgin. 256-757-0230 or 256-483-3026
• Caregivers support group, 6 p.m., third Monday, Morningside of Sheffield Assisted Living, 413 Cox Blvd., Sheffield. 256-381-1058
• Caregivers Take Care, an Alzheimer’s support group, 2 p.m. third Monday, Brandon Ministry Center, 300 Industry St., Shoals Family Success Center conference room, Florence. Martine Wilson, 256-366-8887
• Caringplace Alzheimer's/Dementia Caregiver Support Group, 10-11 a.m., second Monday of the month, First United Methodist Church of Florence in the Perritt Conference Room, 415 N. Seminary St., Florence. enunnelly@comcast.net, 256-762-1166
• Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered 12 Step Recovery Program that can help with life struggles. Addictions, codependency, anger, grief, PTSD, relationships, resentment, and many others. 6 p.m. every Tuesday, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence. Meal: 5:15 p.m. Free childcare! 256-764-9322 or facebook.com/celebraterecoveryshoals
• Celebrate Recovery, a national network of Biblically based 12-step recovery programs, for ages 18 and older, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, York Terrace Baptist Church, 1401 E. 30th St., Sheffield. 256-702-1870
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorder of Northwest Alabama, 5:30 p.m., third Tuesday, Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence. 256-740-5431
• Codependent meeting, for codependent individuals with alcohol, drugs or problems dealt with on daily basis, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Cross Brand Cowboy Church, 5255 Lauderdale 33 South/Huston Town Road, Center Star. 256-577-8060
• Community Hope support group, for people with eating disorders and their families, 2-4 p.m., fourth Saturday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library board room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-344-4673 or Richie@communityhopegroup.org
• Day By Day, grief support group for bereaved parents and grandparents, 2 p.m., second Sunday, Woodmont Baptist East Campus, 2002 Darby Drive, Florence. Nena Hargett, 256-764-8093
• Dialysis Caregivers Support Group, 2-3:30 p.m., first Thursday, Florence Davita Dialysis conference room, 422 E. Dr. Hicks Blvd., Florence. July Fulmer, jfulmer103171@gmail.com or 256-826-2040
• DivorceCare and DivorceCare for Kids, 7 p.m. Thursdays, St. John Church, 457 Lauderdale 7, Florence. No charge. Jennifer Greene, 256-764-3972.
• Gamblers Anonymous of the Shoals and Gam-Anon of the Shoals, 7 p.m., Thursdays, First Freewill Baptist Church, 2701 Florence Blvd., Florence. Ben H., 256-381-7599
• Grief support group meeting, 6:30 p.m., Mondays through Dec. 23, New Beginning Church Relationship Center, Four Lane Shopping Center, 853 Florence Blvd., Florence.
• Grief and Loss support group, 7 p.m., Mondays, New Beginning Church, Four Lane Shopping Center, 855 Florence Blvd., Florence. 256-740-0800
• Amedisys Hospice sponsored grief support group, 2-3 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Shoals Chamber Commerce, 20 Hightower Place, Florence, behind the Marriott. 256-760-7877
• Grief support group, 10 a.m., last Thursday, A&E Hospice conference room, 235 Azaela Drive, Florence. 256-764-5579
• Healing Circle, a support group for adult victims of rape and sexual abuse, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., third Tuesday. Locations: 256-765-0025
• Healing Place provides free grief support groups for children, teens and their families who have suffered the loss of a loved one by death due to accident, illness, suicide or homicide. 256-383-7133 or thehealingplace@bellsouth.org
• La Leche League of the Shoals, a breast-feeding support group, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. second Saturday, Women’s Education Room at the Raleigh Center, Helen Keller Hospital campus, 1300 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. Enrichment meetings, 2 p.m. third Saturday, Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital Women’s Pavilion classroom, 205 Marengo St., Florence. Babies and children welcome. 256-383-8544 or zigystrdst@yahoo.com or lllalmsla.org/shoals
• Listening Ear bereavement support group, last Thursday, A&E Hospice, 235 Azalea Drive, Florence. Kay Holt, 256-764-5579
• NAMI Shoals, a local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 7 p.m., second Tuesday, for support group and fourth Tuesday (except December) for educational programs, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence. Provides support, education and advocacy for families and friends of people with serious mental illnesses and for people with the illnesses. 256-765-2081
• New Horizons, a support group for people diagnosed with bipolar disorder and other mental illnesses, 7-9 p.m., first and third Monday, North Wood United Methodist Church, Seven Points, Florence. Ginger Cobb, 256-381-0641
• New Reflections, for abused women and their children, 6:30 p.m., Thursdays. 767-6210, 24 hours
• North Alabama Brain Tumor support group, first Tuesday, Muscle Shoals Park and Recreation Department, Gusmus Street, Muscle Shoals. 256-383-2826
• Northwest Alabama Multiple Sclerosis support group, 5:30 p.m., first Thursday, Muscle Shoals Public Library, 1918 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. 256-356-8548
• Open Grief Support, sponsored by Hospice of the Shoals, 11 a.m. to noon, second Tuesday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library reading room, second floor, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-767-6699
• Parent support group, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, Bradford Health Services, 1626-A Florence Blvd., Florence. 256-760-0200
• Parkinson's support group, 2 p.m. last Thursday of the month, The Renaissance of Florence, 3275 Lauderdale 47, Florence. 256-740-6999
• PFLAG Shoals, a support group for parents, families and friends of lesbians and gays. 256-483-2233 or pflagshoals@gmail.com
• Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, 6 p.m., first and third Thursday, 5255 Lauderdale 335 (Houstontown Road), Killen. Licensed counselor. Working with horses. 256-577-8060
• Fellowship Ministry Support Group, 6 p.m., first and third Friday, Sheffield Public Library, 316 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. Group offers support to the families of those who are incarcerated. 256-386-5633
• Rape Response Crisis Line is staffed 24 hours by trained volunteers. Support groups available. 256-767-1100
• Resolve Through Sharing, 7 p.m., second Monday, Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital private dining room, 205 Marengo St., Florence. For parents experiencing miscarriage, stillbirth or newborn death. 256-768-9320
• Safeplace Inc. offers a free weekly support group for women and children experiencing abuse by a partner or family member. 256-767-3076
• Shoals HIV support group, 6 p.m., second Tuesday. April, 256-764-0492
• Shoals Area Parkinson support group, 2 p.m., third Friday, Merrill Gardens, activity room, 3275 Lauderdale 47, Florence. Paula Slusher, 256-740-6999, Sandy Howard, 256-381-9247
• Shoals Autism support group, 7 p.m., second Tuesday, Wellcare Center at Helen Keller Hospital, 1300 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. Sheffield. 256-766-6277
• Shoals Chronic Pain support group, 5:30-7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Sponsored by American Chronic Pain Association. 256-275-3321 or groups.yahoo.com/group/Shoalscpsg
• Shoals Kidney Support Group, first Thursday. To educate and support kidney disease patients, family and friends. No charge. For locations: Marty Rich, 256-766-7577
• Shoals Support Group of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America (Inflammatory Bowel Disease) offers free support and information. Jack Powell, 256-383-3093 days, 256-767-3530 nights
• Stroke support group, sponsored by Northwest Alabama Reading Aides in conjunction with the American Stroke Association, noon second and fourth Tuesdays, NARA office, 501 N. Seminary St., Florence. 256-766-5709
• Survivors in Action, a support group for teens and young adult cancer survivors, ages 13-28, is looking for members. Kevin Poston, 205-993-5205 or email krp@hiwaay.net.
• Special Needs Information for Parents, support group for parents of special needs students, 6-7:30 p.m. first Tuesday, Muscle Shoals Board of Education, Wilson Dam Highway, Muscle Shoals. Debbie Bradford, 256-389-2698, or Lisa Highfield, 256-389-2696
• Mended Hearts of the Shoals, Chapter 307, a support group for people after having cardiac surgery and caregivers, 10 a.m., third Tuesday, January through May and July through October, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Sue Gordon, 256-627-1911, or Joy Herring, 256-767-6232, 256-412-2607 or jerryherring@comcast.net
• The Prodigal, a support group for parents who are alienated from their adult children, who are unable to set limits on their children but continue to provide funds and other resources that enable the children to continue unacceptable behavior, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive, Florence. Paul McCrite, 256-335-9782
• Wheelchair and Special Populations support group, 7 p.m., fourth Tuesday, Russellville Community Center. 205-921-9979
• Women’s Grief support group, sponsored by Hospice of the Shoals, 1-2 p.m., second Tuesday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-767-6699
