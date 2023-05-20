Different sections of the Community Planner rotate every Sunday. Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least two weeks in advance. Items will not be published without a telephone number, email address or web address. Franchised activities, taught on a professional basis, will not be listed. Due to the pandemic, these events may be altered. Please contact us if your organization has resumed its regular schedule.
Alcoholics Anonymous
AA 24-hour hotline: 256-415-7719 Website: www.shoalsaa.org
Closed meetings are only for those who have a desire to stop drinking. Non-alcoholics may attend open meetings as observers.
• Cross Brand 449: Mondays at 7:00pm, 12&12 study. 7:00p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, open discussion. 7:00p.m. on Saturdays, open discussion. Cross Brand Cowboy Church in the small bldg, 5255 County Road 33, Killen.
• Florence H.O.W.: 7:00p.m. Mondays, closed discussion. Edgemont Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence.
• Florence Open Door: 6:00pm every day of the week. 12:00p.m. noon Monday thru Saturday. 4:00p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays (Sunday is women only). 8:00pm Sundays through Wednesdays. 2nd Saturday of each month is a speaker meeting with food and fellowship beginning at 6:00pm. All are open meetings. 526 W. College St., Florence. Park in the lot across the street.
• Florence Easy Does It: 10:30a.m. Saturdays, LGBTQ, open discussion. 112 S. Pine St., Suite 101, Florence.
• Fourth Dimension: 7:00a.m. every day of the week, closed discussion – in person and online Zoom option except Saturdays (ID 573857015, password 241873); 9:30a.m. Thursdays, women’s meeting, closed; 11:00a.m. every day of the week, closed discussion (first and third Mondays are open discussion); 6:00p.m. Mondays, open Big Book study; 6:00p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, closed discussion. 505 N. Seminary St., Florence, entrance in rear of building.
• Freedom Group: Tuesdays 6:00p.m, Big Book study, in person; Sundays 7:00p.m., open speaker, in person and Zoom (ID: 101061663, PW: 247476). CB&S Bank building, 464 4th St. W., Red Bay.
• God & Not Drinking Group: Tuesdays 7:00pm, Open Discussion. Meets behind Cowboy Church of Franklin Co., 25100 Hwy 24 E., Russellville AL 35653
• Grupo Nuevo Amanecer, Spanish speaking, 7:00p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, open discussion; 9:00a.m. Sundays, open discussion, 110 Tuscaloosa St E., Russellville.
• Happy Hour Group: 6:00p.m. Mondays, 12&12 open discussion; 6:00p.m. Tuesdays, Big Book open meeting; 6:00p.m. Fridays, meditation/open meeting, Killen Methodist Church, 201 J.C. Mauldin Hwy, Killen, building behind the church.
• Island Group: 7:00p.m., Fridays, open speaker meeting, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Avenue/corner Woodward, Muscle Shoals.
• Keep It Simple Group: 6:30p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, closed discussion. Last Thursday of the month is open speaker meeting. Cross Point Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• La Alegria de Vivir, Spanish speaking: 7:00-9:00p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, open discussion, St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Building, 1111 E. College St., Florence.
• Monday Maintenance Meeting: 5:00p.m. on Mondays, closed discussion. First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 16751 US-72, Rogersville.
• Permanent Recovery Group: 6:30p.m. Tuesdays, open Big Book discussion,; 6:30p.m. Thursdays, open 12&12 discussion. First United Methodist Church, 14596 Market St., Moulton.
• Quad-Cities Group: 11:00a.m. and 5:30 p.m., every day of the week, open discussion. 10:00pm Fridays and Saturdays, open discussion. 1st Sunday of each month is a speaker meeting with food and fellowship beginning 4:30pm. 750 E. Michigan Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Sheffield Group: 11:00a.m. Monday-Saturday, open discussion, with closed discussion on Fridays. 7:00p.m. Mondays open 12&12 meeting. 5:00-7:00p.m. on Tuesdays, women’s closed discussion. 6:00p.m. Wednesdays open speaker meeting. 6:00p.m. Thursdays closed Big Book meeting. 8:00p.m. Saturdays open speaker meeting. 9:30a.m. Sundays closed discussion meeting; 6:00p.m. Sundays closed discussion. 210 E. Second St., Sheffield.
• Survivors Group: 5:30p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, open study/discussion. 780 Ford Road, Muscle Shoals (back door of main warehouse).
• The Promise Group: 7:00p.m. on Mondays, closed discussion. The Central Sharing Center, 3255 Co. Rd. 200, Florence 35633.
• We Served (beginning 10/20/2022): 6:00p.m. on Thursdays, closed discussion for veterans and former National Guard only. First Presbyterian Church, 224 E. Mobile St., Florence. Side door on the right side of the church.
Al-Anon
• Al-Anon meeting schedule: Hope Al-Anon Family Group, 6 p.m. Mondays, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, childcare provided; Florence Daytime Al-Anon Family Group, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Magnolia Church of Christ, 2650 Vulcan Ave., Florence; Paths to Recovery, 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. Saturdays, CrossPoint Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 256-764-4073. Shoals Al-Anon contact phone: 256-648-5777.
• Al-Anon, 6 p.m. Thursdays, First Baptist Church, Jackson Avenue, Russellville.
• Hope Al-Anon and Shoals Al-Teen (ages 12-18), 6 p.m., Monday, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Florence Freedom AFG, 11 a.m., Tuesday, Mission of Mercy, 414 Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
Narcotics Anonymous
• Narcotics Anonymous Survival meets daily, noon and 7 p.m., 1614 State St., Florence. Nonsmoking. 256-500-8889
• Real Hope, 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, New Beginning Church, 855 Florence Blvd., Florence. Nonsmoking. 800-239-5509
• Point of Freedom, 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, CrossPoint Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence. Nonsmoking.
Crisis lines
• Battered or abused women in need of counseling and/or emergency shelter may call Safeplace crisis line, 256-767-6210, 24 hours.
• Rape Crisis Line available 24 hours. 256-767-1100
