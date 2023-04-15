Different sections of the Community Planner rotate every Sunday. Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least two weeks in advance. Items will not be published without a telephone number, email address or web address. Franchised activities, taught on a professional basis, will not be listed. Due to the pandemic, these events may be altered. Please contact us if your organization has resumed its regular schedule.
Support Groups
• Alzheimer's Support Group, 2-3 p.m. third Mondays, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave. Adheres to CDC guidelines. 404-663-1544
• Religious Abuse Support Group of the Shoals will meet the first and last Sunday of every month. Time and location will vary. Check Facebook for details: https://www.facebook.com/ragshoals
• CaringPlace Caregiver Support Group, second Monday of each month, 10-11 a.m., CaringPlace Center, 216 Marengo St., Suite I, Florence. Grief Group follows, 11-11:30 a.m. Information, Eileen Nunnelly, 256-762-1166.
• Day by Day Grief Support Group, second Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., Woodmont Baptist Church, Darby Drive, Florence.
Hobbies
• Readers of the Lost Ark Book Club, 10 a.m., third Wednesday, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 Main St., Tuscumbia. nancy537481@yahoo.com
• Shoals Piecemakers Quilt Guild, 7 p.m., second Monday, Saint Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, Darby Drive, Florence.
• Batting Brigade Quilt Guild, 9:30 a.m., second Monday, Edgemont Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence.
• Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio, 9 a.m., license testing and meeting, first Saturday, Underwood-Petersville Community Center basement, 840 County Road 7, Florence.
• Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club, 7 p.m. third Thursday, Colbert County EMA, annex basement, 120 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia, info@msarc.org.
• Shoals Writer's Guild, 10 a.m. third Saturday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave.
• The Florence Duplicate Bridge Club meets at the Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 420 N. Royal Avenue, Florence, every Monday and Wednesday (except holidays). Players new to duplicate should arrive early for guidance. Players must be fully vaccinated. 256-810-1107
• Shoals Artists Guild meeting, 10 a.m., third Friday, Southall-Moore House, next to Kennedy-Douglass Center, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders meeting, 6 p.m., first Tuesday, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia
• Quad Cities Photography Club, 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
Civic groups
• Sheffield Kiwanis Club, noon Wednesdays, Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Florence Kiwanis Club, noon Fridays, Shoals Marriott Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club, noon Tuesdays, Helen Keller Public Library annex, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. Lunch and speaker. Joel Parris, 256-577-6968
• Florence Rotary Club, noon, Mondays, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
• Florence Exchange Club, noon, Tuesdays, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence, for lunch and program. James Barnett, 256-443-3836
• Tuscumbia Civitan Club, noon Thursdays, Helen Keller Public Library Annex, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. Lunch and speaker. Richard Sheridan, 256-381-2298.
Military
• American Legion Post No. 31, 6:30 p.m., third Monday, Legion Hall, 110 ½ N. Main St., Tuscumbia. Meal and program. Ardel Hollis, 256-710-7097
Government
• Florence-Lauderdale Tourism board meeting, 9 a.m., first Thursday of each month, Visitor Center boardroom, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence. 256-740-4141
Senior adults
• The CLUB, Florence Senior Center, Monday-Friday, activities 9 a.m.–4 p.m., 450 Country Club Drive, Florence, 256-760-6642. Offers dance classes Mondays and Tuesdays.
Historical
• Sons of the American Revolution, Shoals Chapter, meets the second Sunday of each month (except June, July and August) at Helen Keller Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-324-2317
• North Alabama Civil War Round Table, meets third Tuesday, 6 p.m., Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Ivy Green, the Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and older, AAA members, military (active and retired); $7 for college; $5 children. 256-383-4066
• Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, open to public for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission: $6, adults; $5, seniors, active military and college students; $3, children ages 6-18. 256-381-5052
• W.C. Handy Museum, 620 E. College St., Florence, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-275-3128
• Red Bay Museum, in Red Bay, is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Other times are available for groups. 256-356-8758
• Indian Mound Museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
• LaGrange Living Historical Association, 2 p.m., first Sunday, Visitors Center, LaGrange College site, off Alabama 157, Colbert County. L.C. Lenz, 256-702-6953
• Rosenbaum House, 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
• LaGrange Welcome Center, 8 miles southeast of Muscle Shoals, off Alabama 157, open 1-4 p.m. Sundays, or by calling 256-446-9324.
Retirees
• UAW-Ford Retiree Chapter, business meeting, 9 a.m., first Wednesday, except January, July and September, Northwest-Shoals Community College, Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals. Fellowship supper, 6 p.m., preceding Tuesday of business meeting, NW-SCC. Sonny Owens, 256-762-1846
Community centers
• Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence, 11:30 a.m. third Thursday, covered-dish lunch.
Newcomers
• Hi! Neighbors of the Shoals, an organization for women that extends a welcome to newcomers and not-so-new women in Shoals, 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Berta Birch, 256-777-3119
