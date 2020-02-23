Different sections of the Community Planner rotate every Sunday. Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com. Items will not be published without a telephone number, email address or web address. Franchised activities, taught on a professional basis, will not be listed.
Retirees
• American Association of Retired Persons, Florence-Lauderdale Chapter 273, 11 a.m., third Thursday, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence. Covered-dish dinner. 256-760-6425
• Florence-Lauderdale County Education Retirees Association, for participants in the Alabama Public Education Employees Retirement System residing in Lauderdale County, 11:30 a.m., third Wednesday of odd-number months, Lauderdale County Board of Education Annex, 355 Lauderdale 61, Florence. 256-483-8222
• TVA Retirees Association, 10 a.m. second Wednesday in March, September and December, TVA Community Credit Union, 1405 Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, and 9:30 a.m. third Tuesday in June, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-383-1701
• UAW-Ford Retiree Chapter, business meeting, 9 a.m., first Wednesday, except January, July and September, Northwest-Shoals Community College, Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals. Fellowship supper, 6 p.m., preceding Tuesday of business meeting, NW-SCC. Gerald Hester, 256-757-3852
Newcomers
• Hi! Neighbors of the Shoals, an organization for women that extends a welcome to newcomers and not-so-new women in Shoals, 10 a.m. first Tuesday for coffee, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Laura Engdahl, 256-965-9023
Professional groups
• Alabama Society of Professional Engineers, Muscle Shoals chapter, third Thursday, September-May. Don Lokey, 256-710-9664.
• Florence Toastmasters Club, 5:45 p.m. first and third Monday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Earnestine Doubek, 256-415-7676
• Medical Group Management Association of the Shoals, 11:30 a.m., fourth Thursday, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. Open to people of medical, surgical and scientific practices. Debbie Cardwell, 256-764-1858
• National Management Association, TVA Muscle Shoals Chapter, third Thursday, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence, 5:30 p.m. social, 6 p.m. dinner/program. Myra Soroszak, 256-386-2387
• Northwest Alabama Body Therapists Professionals, noon, first Tuesday. Speakers invited. Rhonda Hofmann, 256-394-8301
• Sheffield Business and Professional Association, 5:15 p.m., second Tuesday, Park Place, Sheffield. Tim Leigh, 256-383-6711
• Shoals Area Central Labor Union, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Iron Workers Hall, 506 N. Nashville Ave., Sheffield. Gene Tackett, 256-383-2758
• Shoals Professional and Business Club, noon, Tuesdays for lunch, Shoals Home Builders Association, 1951 Veterans Drive, Florence. Glenn Stephenson, 256-710-7230
• Shoals Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, quarterly, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, Shoals Regional Center, 512 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. Dates and times, 256-383-3503
Social/political
• Colbert County Republican Executive Committee, 6 p.m., fourth Monday, Donna and Friends Restaurant, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. Fred Joly, 256-710-1440
• Lauderdale Chapter of Alabama Democratic Club, 1 p.m., second Saturday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-762-0209
• Lauderdale County Republican executive committee, 7 p.m., fourth Thursday. Meeting locations: Josh Dodd, 256-366-2878.
• Mom's Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a bipartisan advocacy group working within the Shoals community to bring about common sense gun legislation and promote gun safety. The group meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 7:00 p.m. at Rivertown Coffee on Seminary Street.
• Republican Women of the Shoals, noon, first Tuesday. For meeting place or speaker, Debbie Black, 256-627-3604.
• Shoals Area Citizens for Life, 7:30 p.m., last Tuesday. 256-381-3528 after 5 p.m.
• Shoals Democrats gathering, 6:30 p.m. third Monday, IBEW Local Union 558, 1803 E. 17th St., Sheffield, serving Colbert and Lauderdale counties. Meet and greet/snacks, 6 p.m. Email shoalsdemocrats@gmail.com
• Women in Lifetime Leadership encourages women’s participation in public policy-making. Eve Mauldin, 256-764-8878
Patriotic
• Alabama Charter Chapter, United Daughters of the War of 1812, 11 a.m. quarterly. 256-764-7040
Civic groups
• Central Civitan Club, 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Tuesdays at Central Community Center. Floyd Hall, 256-766-8559.
• East Lauderdale County Chapter of Rotary International, noon, Thursdays. Danny Cook, 256-247-6080
• Florence Civitan Club, noon, Tuesdays, First Baptist Church, Tombigbee Street, Florence. Lunch and program.
• Florence Exchange Club, noon, Tuesdays, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence, for lunch and program. James Barnett, 256-443-3836
• Florence Kiwanis Club, noon, Fridays, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 336-287-4958
• Florence Lions Club, noon, first and third Mondays, ECM East conference room, 2111 Cloyd Blvd., Florence. 256-757-1308
• Florence Rotary Club, noon, Mondays, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
• LaGrange Community Sunshine Club sends cards and letters to elderly and others. Sherri Hall, 256-446-9351, or Lela Hall, 256-446-8757
• Muscle Shoals Civitan Club, noon, first and third Thursdays, Cypress Lakes Golf and Country Club, 1311 E. Sixth St., Muscle Shoals. 256-383-3503
• Muscle Shoals Kiwanis Club, noon, Thursdays, Cypress Lakes Country Club, 1311 E. Sixth St., Muscle Shoals. Nicole Parker, 256-386-0600
• Sheffield Kiwanis Club, noon, Wednesdays, Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-740-95990 or ronniewicks@att.net
• Town Creek Lions Club, 6 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Town Creek Community Center, Main Street, Town Creek. Billy Crisler, 256-685-2469
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club, noon Tuesdays, Helen Keller Public Library annex, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. Lunch and speaker. Joel Parris, 256-577-6968
Community centers
• Central Community Center breakfast, 4130 County Road 6, Florence, 6-9 a.m., third Saturday. To reserve center, call 256-760-9005, 256-764-2885
• Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence: country breakfast, 6:30-9 a.m., second Saturday. Center available for reservations; fee charged. 256-284-0404
• Lexington Senior Center, 100 Maguire Lane, Lexington, breakfast, 6:30-9 a.m., fourth Saturday; except November and December. 256-229-8810
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence: breakfast, 6-9 a.m., first Saturday; and covered-dish lunch, 11 a.m., second Friday.
• Zip City Community Center, 11:30 a.m. third Thursday, covered-dish lunch and program. Breakfast, 6:30-9 a.m., fourth Saturday.
Recreation
• Florence Park and Recreation Department centers may be reserved by calling: Royal, 421 N. Royal Ave., 256-760-6425; Senior Center, 415 Fairground Road, 256-760-6420; or Handy Center, 1105 Beale St., 256-760-6435.
• North Alabama Dance Club offers dances and ballroom dance lessons monthly. 256-767-1440, suzyfromal@comcast.net
• Russellville Parks and Recreation Department offers classes in aerobics, step aerobics, voice, piano, karate, gymnastics, dance for children and adults, tumbling for cheerleaders and tennis, at center, 201 Ash Ave., Russellville. Gym open for walking, 6-9 a.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. Saturday at no charge. 256-332-8770.
• Shoals Chapter, Huntsville Ski Club, third Thursday. Members also hike, bike, raft and have cookouts. Kris Seabol, 256-764-4469, or Jennifer and Don Aston, 256-767-6777
• Yakers and Dancers, meet at Wildwood Park, third Saturday, May-October. Kayakers and square dancers come together with kayak/canoe. Picnic follows. 256-760-4620
