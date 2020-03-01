Different sections of the Community Planner rotate every Sunday. Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com. Items will not be published without a telephone number, email address or web address. Franchised activities, taught on a professional basis, will not be listed.
Health/fitness
• Aerobic and Yoga classes sponsored by Florence Parks and Recreation Department, Broadway Recreation Center, 300 N. Broadway St., Florence. Schedule available at center. 256-760-6425
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders board, 5:30 p.m., third Tuesdays, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Open to public. Speakers and materials for companies, churches and civic groups, and a free newsletter for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases available. 256-766-5726
• Co-ed aerobics, sponsored by Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department, 1001 E. 17th St., Sheffield, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Free baby-sitting. 256-386-5615
• Free and confidential HIV testing available. 256-764-0492
• Free blood pressure screenings, sponsored by Heritage Manor Assisted Living and Mid South Home Health, 2-3 p.m., first Monday, 310 W. Mobile St., Florence. 256-767-7676
• LifeSouth Community Blood Center, 307 Veterans Drive, Florence, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 256-765-7038
• Northwest Alabama Community Network Group for anyone concerned with HIV/AIDS, 11 a.m. to noon, second Wednesday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-764-7453 or cpgnwa.org.
• Rape Response prevention programs available to organizations, businesses and schools. Topics range from healthy relationships and Internet safety to sexual harassment and sexual assault. 256-765-4380
• Safeplace Inc. prevention program sponsors presentations such as “Child Abuse Detection, Reporting and Prevention” and “Family Violence” to civic groups, organizations and businesses. 256-767-3076. The crisis line is staffed with personnel trained in assisting abused women and their children. 256-767-6210, 24 hours
• Senior citizen exercise classes, sponsored by Florence Parks and Recreation Department, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Handy Recreation Center, 1105 Beale St., Florence. Free. 256-760-6435
• Shoals Vegetarian Fellowship, monthly potluck, 5:30-7 p.m., third Tuesday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Speaker/discussion. Call or email for acceptable potluck ingredients. 256-762-8506, shoalsveg.com or info@shoalsveg.com
• Shoals Women’s Clinic offers free and confidential pregnancy and STD testing and post-abortive counseling. Details/appointments: 256-760-0640.
• The Look Good ... Feel Better program, free nonmedical program to help women undergoing cancer treatment deal with skin and hair changes, 1-3 p.m., third Monday, Helen Keller Hospital, 1300 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. Registration required. 256-386-4154 or 256-767-0825
• The Look Good ... Feel Better program, sponsored by American Red Cross for women facing cancer-related side effects of treatment, first Mondays (except holidays), Bethesda Cancer Center, 208 S. Marengo St., Florence. Free. Registration: 800-395-5665.
• Yoga/pilates classes, sponsored by Florence Parks and Recreation Department, 8:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Broadway Recreation Center, 300 Broadway St., Florence. 256-760-6425
Hobbies
• Batting Brigade quilt guild, 9 a.m., second Monday, Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence. 256-764-1788
• Central Community Center Quilters, 9 a.m., Mondays, the center, 286 Lauderdale 277, Central. 256-764-2885 or 256-764-4507
• Florence Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, Florence. Fee: $3. Bring bridge partner. 256-766-2635
• Lakeside Garden Club of Florence, 7 p.m., third Tuesday, September-May. Meeting locations: 256-766-0128
• Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club, 9 a.m., first Saturday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence, and 7 p.m., third Thursday, Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, 120 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia. Meeting and amateur radio license exams. info@msarc.org
• Muscle Shoals Region Antique Automobile Club of America, 6:30 p.m., fourth Tuesday. Info: B.J. Thornton, 2102 Robbie Ave., Muscle Shoals, AL 35661 or 256-386-7861.
• Northwest Alabama Backgammon Club, 11 a.m. Mondays, FloBama Music Hall and Restaurant, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Matches played. 256-856-4846
• Northwest Alabama Purple Martin Club, 7 p.m. the second Thursday, home of Wayne Hester, 3365 Colbert 20, Tuscumbia. 256-381-2515 or 256-446-9369
• OperaSouth board of directors, 7 p.m., third Thursday, Edward Jones Office, 206 S. Pine St., Florence. 888-976-7372
• Quad City Squares square dance club, 7-9 p.m., Thursdays, except fifth Thursday, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-766-2104
• Readers of the Lost Ark Book Club, 10 a.m., third Wednesday, Coldwater Books, 105 W. Sixth St., Tucumbia. nancy537481@yahoo.com
• Shoals Antique Engine and Tractor Association, meeting schedule varies. Malcolm Wilkes, 256-766-7698
• Shoals Artists Guild, 10 a.m., third Friday, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. The June meeting is at night; July's meeting is at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1520 Rickwood Road, Florence. Carol Howdyshell, 256-766-0645 or Linda Thompson, 256-718-0887.
• Shoals Astronomy Club, 7:30 p.m. last Thursday, University of North Alabama planetarium, Florence. Planetarium tours available. Mel Blake, 256-765-4284
• Shoals British Sports Car Club, 6 p.m., second Tuesday. Meeting location: ShoalsBritishCars.org
• Shoals Car and Truck Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday. Meeting location: 256-381-7911 or shoalscarandtruckclub.com.
• Shoals KnitWits, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. shoalsknitwits@comcast.net
• Shoals Model Railroaders, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 206 W. Fifth St., next to depot, Tuscumbia. Neal Jeter, 256-757-5687
• Shoals Photography Guild, 5-6:45 p.m., fourth Monday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, small conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-415-7721, or on Facebook@Shoals Photography Guild.
• Shoals Piecemakers quilt guild, 7 p.m., second Monday, St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, 1900 Darby Drive, Florence. Meet and greet: 6:30 p.m. 256-627-6388
• Tennessee River Woodcarvers, 7 p.m., second and fourth Monday, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-314-0838 or 256-381-3691
• Wednesday Knitters, a knitting and crocheting group, 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. shoalsknitwits@comcast.net
Military
• American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11, 7 p.m., last Thursday, except November and December, post home, 318 S. Court St., Florence. 256-764-5122
• American Legion Post No. 31, 6:30 p.m., third Monday, Legion Hall, 110 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. Ardel Hollis, 256-710-7097
• Disabled American Veterans Muscle Shoals Chapter No. 63, 7 p.m., fourth Tuesdays, chapter home, 1409 W. 11th St., Sheffield. Meal, 6 p.m. 256-381-8229
• Greater Shoals Chapter of Military Officers Association of America, 11:30 a.m., fourth Thursday, Post 11 of American Legion, 318 S. Court St., Florence. Phillip Green, 256-762-4072, gt9226a@gmail.com
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4919 and ladies auxiliary, 7 p.m., third Thursday, post home, 419 Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. 256-381-7446
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5140, 6:30 p.m., third Thursday, VFW Hall, 127 S. Royal Avenue, Florence. 256-710-9057
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8640, 5 p.m., second Monday, chapter home, 611 15½ St., Sheffield. Jessie Qualls, 256-577-9511
Environmental
• Keep the Shoals Beautiful, 9 a.m., first Thursday, Chamber of Commerce Anderson Conference Room, 20 Hightower Place, Florence. keeptheshoalsbeautiful.com
• PALS of the Shoals, Colbert County Chapter, 10 a.m., last Wednesday, Colbert County Office Complex, conference room, U.S. 72 East, Tuscumbia. 256-383-4376
• Shoals Audubon Society, 7 p.m., first Thursday, except June, July and August, Trinity Episcopal Church, 410 N. Pine St., Florence. 256-757-2467
• Shoals Environmental Alliance, 5:30 p.m., last Tuesday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library’s conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Call 256-381-2826 or 256-366-1937, email chuckrivers@comcast.net or visit shoalsenvironalliance.netfirms.com
Shriner-Masons-OES
• Big Spring Masonic Lodge 29 F&AM, 6 p.m. first Tuesday and third Saturday, corner of 10th Street and South Washington Avenue, Tuscumbia. Business and practice. Lelton C. Brown, 256-627-5826; Marcus Rutland, 256-702-7112; or John Winston Sr., 256-810-2691.
• Cypress Chapter No. 195 Order of Eastern Star, 7 p.m., first and third Thursdays, Florence Masonic Lodge, 104 W. Tombigbee St., Florence. Lesley Cox, 256-627-6097
• Florence Masonic Lodge No. 14 F&AM, 7 p.m., first and third Mondays, Florence Masonic Temple, 104 W. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Florence York Rite Bodies, 7 p.m. first Tuesday, Florence Masonic Lodge, 104 W. Tombigbee St., Florence. Ned Cox, 256-412-9057
• Killen Lodge 788 meets F&AM, 7 p.m., Tuesdays, lodge building, U.S. 72, Killen. Regular communications second and fourth Tuesdays; practice first and third Tuesdays.
• Knights of Pythias Monte Bello Lodge No. 10, second and fourth Monday, Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Parkway S., Florence. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. Meeting: noon. Pythias.Org or 870-273-9875
• Newburg Masonic Lodge No. 388, 7 p.m., first Thursday, Franklin 81, Newburg. 256-332-7825
• Russellville Chapter 256, Order of Eastern Star, 7 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays. Location: 256-332-7825
• Sheffield Lodge 503, F&AM, 7 p.m., second and fourth Thursdays, 300 N. Atlanta Ave., Sheffield. 256-443-4656
• Shoals Valley Scottish Rite, 7 p.m., third Tuesday, Florence Masonic Lodge, 104 W. Tombigbee St., Florence. Ned Cox, 256-412-99057
• Spruce Pine Masonic Lodge No. 608, 7 p.m., second and fourth Thursday, 2896 Franklin 20, Spruce Pine. 256-332-7825
