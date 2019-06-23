Different sections of the Community Planner rotate every Sunday. Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com. Items will not be published without a telephone number, email address or web address. Franchised activities, taught on a professional basis, will not be listed.
Aviation
• Civil Air Patrol Senior and cadets, 6 p.m., first and third Thursdays, TVA Hangar, Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, Muscle Shoals. Alford Boyd, 256-394-6613, or Jerry Ford, 256-383-1386
• Experimental Aircraft Association, Muscle Shoals Chapter 615, 2 p.m., first Sunday. For builders, pilots and aircraft enthusiasts. Locations: B.J. Kennamore, 256-381-9876.
Boating
• Coast Guard auxiliary, 7 p.m., first Thursday, Regions Bank, 321 N. Seminary St., Florence. betttjack@att.net
Education
• Alabama Career Center System offers employment and training assistance to job seekers, including job search assistance, adult education classes, college tuition assistance and on-the-job training. 256-383-5610 or 205-921-5672.
• American Association of University Women, a national organization that supports equity for women and girls and lifelong learning, meets monthly for book groups and meetings on issues pertinent to its mission. 256-764-9618 or 256-766-0822
• Even Start, free GED preparation and parenting education with transportation, meals and child care no cost. For low-income families with children younger than age 8. 256-767-3370 or 256-760-1871
• General Education Development, Free, adult education classes for GED preparation. Class details: 256-332-5440.
• Killen Public Library, 325 J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen, offers public Internet access and Wi-Fi. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 256-757-5471
• Northwest-Shoals Community College Adult Education Program and Florence schools offer free General Educational Development classes at Burrell Slater Community Educational Center, 610 W. College St., Florence. 256-768-2675
Crisis lines
• Battered or abused women in need of counseling and/or emergency shelter may call Safeplace crisis line, 256-767-6210, 24 hours.
• Rape Crisis Line available 24 hours. 256-767-1100
Alumni groups
• Deshler Dames, Class of ’59 and others, 5:30 p.m., last Tuesday, Dutch-treat dinner. JoNell Simms, 256-383-5510, or Dean McCormack, 256-381-2733, for location.
• Burrell School Alumni Association, 5 p.m., first Thursday, Burrell Room, Burrell Slater Community Educational Center, Florence.
Volunteers
• Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts Volunteers, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. second Friday, September-November and January-April, art center, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. Bring brown bag lunch. 256-760-6379
• Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, 10 a.m., third Tuesday, except May-August, Salvation Army headquarters, 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence. Fellowship, 9:30 a.m. 256-764-4432
Alcoholics Anonymous
• AA Florence H.O.W.: smoke-free, closed discussions, 7 p.m., Mondays, Edgemont Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence.
• AA Florence Open Door: 8 p.m., Sunday-Saturday; noon, Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturdays; 526 W. College St. at Dr. Hicks Boulevard, Florence. All noon meetings open discussion, except 8 p.m. Wednesdays. 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Open speaker meeting: 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Smoke-free: 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays. Big book study: 8 p.m. Mondays. Candlelight meeting: 8 p.m. Thursdays and 10 p.m. Saturdays.
• AA: smoke-free, closed meeting. 9 a.m. Saturdays, Cross Point Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• AA Florence Serenity: smoke-free, closed meetings/cards signed, 7 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1520 Rickwood Road, Florence.
• AA Fourth Dimension: 7 a.m. Monday-Sunday, closed discussion; 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, women’s meeting; 11 a.m. Monday-Sunday, closed discussion; 6 p.m. Mondays, open discussion, big book study; 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, closed discussion; 11 a.m. first and third Mondays, open discussion, First United Methodist Church, 505 N. Seminary St., Florence. All meetings smoke free.
• AA Freedom Group: 8 p.m. Tuesdays, big book study; 8 p.m. Wednesdays, open discussion; 8 p.m. Sundays, open speaker, no smoking, CB&S Bank, Red Bay.
• AA Grupo Nuevo Amanecer, Spanish speaking, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, open discussion; 9-11 a.m. Sundays, open discussion, 110 Tuscaloosa St E., Russellville.
• AA Happy Hour, smoke-free. 6 p.m. Mondays, open discussion; 6 p.m. Tuesdays, big book discussion open meeting, 12x12 study; 6 p.m. Fridays, 12x12 closed discussion, Killen Methodist Church, J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• AA Island Group, 8 p.m., Fridays, open-speaker meeting, open discussion, smoke-free, Highland Park Church of Christ, Woodward Avenue, Muscle Shoals.
• AA Keep It Simple, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, closed meeting, no smoking, no cards signed, and Thursdays, closed discussion, no smoking, no cards signed and big book study, Cross Point Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• AA La Alegria de Vivir, 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, open discussion and non-smoking, St. Joseph Catholic Church Parrish Building, 1111 E. College St., Florence.
• AA Lexington 449, smoke free, noon, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, open discussion; 8 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, open discussion, candlelight meeting on Fridays; big book study on Sundays; 8 p.m. Saturdays, open speaker, 6083 Alabama 101, 4 miles north of U.S. 72, Lexington.
• AA New Vision Group, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 6 p.m. Sundays, open discussion and nonsmoking, Vandiver Hollow Missionary Baptist Church, Colbert 78, Tuscumbia.
• AA Quad-Cities, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., every day, open discussion, 750 E. Michigan Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• AA Russellville, 11 a.m., Mondays, closed discussion, Wednesdays Thursdays and Fridays, open discussion, non-smoking; 11 a.m. Thursdays, open discussion; 8 p.m. Mondays, open discussion, big book study; 8 p.m. Fridays, open speaker and non-smoking, 311 W. Lawrence, Russellville.
• AA Sheffield, smoke-free, 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, open discussion, with step discussion on Mondays; 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursday and Fridays, closed discussion, with big book study on Wednesdays; 8 p.m. Saturdays, open speaker; 9:30 a.m. Sundays, closed discussion; 11 a.m., Monday-Saturday, closed discussion, with open discussion on Fridays; and 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays, closed discussion, women's meeting; 6 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Sundays, open discussion, with Fridays beginners meeting, Wednesdays and Thursdays, closed discussion, 210 E. Second St., Sheffield.
• AA Survivors, smoke-free, 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with big book study on Tuesdays, 780 Ford Road, Muscle Shoals. All open discussion.
• Alcoholics Anonymous information provided. 256-386-0663 or shoalsaa.org. Only requirement for AA is desire to stop drinking.
Al-Anon
• Al-Anon meeting schedule: Hope Al-Anon Family Group, 6 p.m. Mondays, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, childcare provided; Florence Daytime Al-Anon Family Group, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Magnolia Church of Christ, 2650 Vulcan Ave., Florence; Paths to Recovery, 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. Saturdays, CrossPoint Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 256-764-4073. Shoals Al-Anon contact phone: 256-648-5777.
• Al-Anon, 4-5 p.m. Thursdays, AA Building, 108 Gaines St. S.W., Russellville.
• Hope Al-Anon and Shoals Al-Teen (ages 11-17), 6 p.m., Monday, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals.
Narcotics Anonymous
• Narcotics Anonymous Survival meets daily, noon and 7:30 p.m., 167 Edgewood Drive, Florence. Nonsmoking. 800-239-5509
• Real Hope, 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, New Beginning Church, 855 Florence Blvd., Florence. Nonsmoking. 800-239-5509
• Point of Freedom, 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, CrossPoint Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence. Nonsmoking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.