Different sections of the Community Planner rotate every Sunday. Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com. Items will not be published without a telephone number, email address or web address. Franchised activities, taught on a professional basis, will not be listed. Due to the coronavirus fears, these events may be altered.
Senior adults
• Central Community Center RSVP lunch 11:30 a.m., 4130 County Road 6, Florence, fourth Monday. Bring covered dish. 256-764-2885
• Cloverdale RSVP, 11:30 a.m., fourth Tuesday, Cloverdale Community Center, for covered-dish lunch. No meetings in January and February. 256-284-0404
• Wellcare Center, next to Helen Keller Hospital, 1300 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, offers aerobics classes for seniors. 256-386-4747
• Lifewise, NAMC chapter, 11:30 a.m., fourth Tuesday, ECM East Community Learning Center, 2115 Cloyd Blvd., Florence. Lunch, 11:30 a.m.; program, 12:15 p.m. Aerobics, 9:45 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays and Fridays, Broadway Recreation Center, Florence. Office at ECM East Professional Building, Suite 5. 256-768-8056
• Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence, 11:30 a.m. third Thursday, covered-dish lunch. Breakfast, 6:30-9 a.m., fourth Saturday except December.
Retirees
• American Association of Retired Persons, Florence-Lauderdale Chapter 273, 11 a.m., third Thursday, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence. Covered-dish dinner. 256-760-6425
• Florence-Lauderdale County Education Retirees Association, for participants in the Alabama Public Education Employees Retirement System residing in Lauderdale County, 11:30 a.m., third Wednesday of odd-number months, Lauderdale County Board of Education Annex, 355 Lauderdale 61, Florence. 256-483-8222
• TVA Retirees Association, 10 a.m. second Wednesday in March, September and December, TVA Community Credit Union, 1405 Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, and 9:30 a.m. third Tuesday in June, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-383-1701
Professional groups
• Alabama Society of Professional Engineers, Muscle Shoals chapter, third Thursday, September-May. Don Lokey, 256-710-9664.
• Medical Group Management Association of the Shoals, 11:30 a.m., fourth Thursday, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. Open to people of medical, surgical and scientific practices. Debbie Cardwell, 256-764-1858
• National Management Association, TVA Muscle Shoals Chapter, third Thursday, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence, 5:30 p.m. social, 6 p.m. dinner/program. Myra Soroszak, 256-386-2387
• Northwest Alabama Body Therapists Professionals, noon, first Tuesday. Speakers invited. Rhonda Hofmann, 256-394-8301
• Sheffield Business and Professional Association, 5:15 p.m., second Tuesday, Park Place, Sheffield. Tim Leigh, 256-383-6711
• Shoals Area Central Labor Union, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Iron Workers Hall, 506 N. Nashville Ave., Sheffield. Gene Tackett, 256-383-2758
• Shoals Professional and Business Club, noon, Tuesdays for lunch, Shoals Home Builders Association, 1951 Veterans Drive, Florence. Glenn Stephenson, 256-710-7230
• Shoals Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, quarterly, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, Shoals Regional Center, 512 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. Dates and times, 256-383-3503
Social/political
• Colbert County Republican Executive Committee, 6 p.m., fourth Monday, Donna and Friends Restaurant, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. Fred Joly, 256-710-1440
• Lauderdale County Republican executive committee, 7 p.m., fourth Thursday. Meeting locations: Josh Dodd, 256-366-2878.
• Mom's Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a bipartisan advocacy group working within the Shoals community to bring about common sense gun legislation and promote gun safety. The group meets the 3rd Thursday of the month at 7:00 p.m. at Rivertown Coffee on Seminary Street.
• Republican Women of the Shoals, noon, first Tuesday. For meeting place or speaker, Debbie Black, 256-627-3604.
• Shoals Area Citizens for Life, 7:30 p.m., last Tuesday. 256-381-3528 after 5 p.m.
• Shoals Democrats gathering, 6:30 p.m. third Monday, IBEW Local Union 558, 1803 E. 17th St., Sheffield, serving Colbert and Lauderdale counties. Meet and greet/snacks, 6 p.m. Email shoalsdemocrats@gmail.com
• Women in Lifetime Leadership encourages women’s participation in public policy-making. Eve Mauldin, 256-764-8878
Patriotic
• Alabama Charter Chapter, United Daughters of the War of 1812, 11 a.m. quarterly. 256-764-7040
Civic groups
• Central Civitan Club, 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Tuesdays at Central Community Center. Floyd Hall, 256-766-8559.
• East Lauderdale County Chapter of Rotary International, noon, Thursdays. Danny Cook, 256-247-6080
• Florence Civitan Club, noon, Tuesdays, First Baptist Church, Tombigbee Street, Florence. Lunch and program.
• Florence Exchange Club, noon, Tuesdays, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence, for lunch and program. James Barnett, 256-443-3836
• Florence Kiwanis Club, noon, Fridays, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 336-287-4958
• Florence Lions Club, noon, first and third Mondays, ECM East conference room, 2111 Cloyd Blvd., Florence. 256-757-1308
• Florence Rotary Club, noon, Mondays, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
• LaGrange Community Sunshine Club sends cards and letters to elderly and others. Sherri Hall, 256-446-9351, or Lela Hall, 256-446-8757
• Muscle Shoals Civitan Club, noon, first and third Thursdays, Cypress Lakes Golf and Country Club, 1311 E. Sixth St., Muscle Shoals. 256-383-3503
• Muscle Shoals Kiwanis Club, noon, Thursdays, Cypress Lakes Country Club, 1311 E. Sixth St., Muscle Shoals. Nicole Parker, 256-386-0600
• Sheffield Kiwanis Club, noon, Wednesdays, Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-740-95990 or ronniewicks@att.net
• Town Creek Lions Club, 6 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Town Creek Community Center, Main Street, Town Creek. Billy Crisler, 256-685-2469
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club, noon Tuesdays, Helen Keller Public Library annex, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. Lunch and speaker. Joel Parris, 256-577-6968
Community centers
• Central Community Center breakfast, 4130 County Road 6, Florence, 6-9 a.m., third Saturday. To reserve center, call 256-760-9005, 256-764-2885
• Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence: country breakfast, 6:30-9 a.m., second Saturday. Center available for reservations; fee charged. 256-284-0404
• Lexington Senior Center, 100 Maguire Lane, Lexington, breakfast, 6:30-9 a.m., fourth Saturday; except November and December. 256-229-8810
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence: breakfast, 6-9 a.m., first Saturday; and covered-dish lunch, 11 a.m., second Friday.
• Zip City Community Center, 11:30 a.m. third Thursday, covered-dish lunch and program. Breakfast, 6:30-9 a.m., fourth Saturday.
Recreation
• Florence Park and Recreation Department centers may be reserved by calling: Royal, 421 N. Royal Ave., 256-760-6425; Senior Center, 415 Fairground Road, 256-760-6420; or Handy Center, 1105 Beale St., 256-760-6435.
• North Alabama Dance Club offers dances and ballroom dance lessons monthly. 256-767-1440, suzyfromal@comcast.net
• Russellville Parks and Recreation Department offers classes in aerobics, step aerobics, voice, piano, karate, gymnastics, dance for children and adults, tumbling for cheerleaders and tennis, at center, 201 Ash Ave., Russellville. Gym open for walking, 6-9 a.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. Saturday at no charge. 256-332-8770.
• Shoals Chapter, Huntsville Ski Club, third Thursday. Members also hike, bike, raft and have cookouts. Kris Seabol, 256-764-4469, or Jennifer and Don Aston, 256-767-6777
• Yakers and Dancers, meet at Wildwood Park, third Saturday, May-October. Kayakers and square dancers come together with kayak/canoe. Picnic follows. 256-760-4620
Health/fitness
• Aerobic and Yoga classes sponsored by Florence Parks and Recreation Department, Broadway Recreation Center, 300 N. Broadway St., Florence. Schedule available at center. 256-760-6425
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders board, 5:30 p.m., third Tuesdays, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Open to public. Speakers and materials for companies, churches and civic groups, and a free newsletter for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases available. 256-766-5726
• Co-ed aerobics, sponsored by Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department, 1001 E. 17th St., Sheffield, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Free baby-sitting. 256-386-5615
• Free and confidential HIV testing available. 256-764-0492
• Free blood pressure screenings, sponsored by Heritage Manor Assisted Living and Mid South Home Health, 2-3 p.m., first Monday, 310 W. Mobile St., Florence. 256-767-7676
• LifeSouth Community Blood Center, 307 Veterans Drive, Florence, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 256-765-7038
• Northwest Alabama Community Network Group for anyone concerned with HIV/AIDS, 11 a.m. to noon, second Wednesday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-764-7453 or cpgnwa.org.
• Rape Response prevention programs available to organizations, businesses and schools. Topics range from healthy relationships and Internet safety to sexual harassment and sexual assault. 256-765-4380
• Safeplace Inc. prevention program sponsors presentations such as “Child Abuse Detection, Reporting and Prevention” and “Family Violence” to civic groups, organizations and businesses. 256-767-3076. The crisis line is staffed with personnel trained in assisting abused women and their children. 256-767-6210, 24 hours
• Senior citizen exercise classes, sponsored by Florence Parks and Recreation Department, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Handy Recreation Center, 1105 Beale St., Florence. Free. 256-760-6435
• Shoals Vegetarian Fellowship, monthly potluck, 5:30-7 p.m., third Tuesday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Speaker/discussion. Call or email for acceptable potluck ingredients. 256-762-8506, shoalsveg.com or info@shoalsveg.com
• Shoals Women’s Clinic offers free and confidential pregnancy and STD testing and post-abortive counseling. Details/appointments: 256-760-0640.
• The Look Good ... Feel Better program, free nonmedical program to help women undergoing cancer treatment deal with skin and hair changes, 1-3 p.m., third Monday, Helen Keller Hospital, 1300 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. Registration required. 256-386-4154 or 256-767-0825
• The Look Good ... Feel Better program, sponsored by American Red Cross for women facing cancer-related side effects of treatment, first Mondays (except holidays), Bethesda Cancer Center, 208 S. Marengo St., Florence. Free. Registration: 800-395-5665.
• Yoga/pilates classes, sponsored by Florence Parks and Recreation Department, 8:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Broadway Recreation Center, 300 Broadway St., Florence. 256-760-6425
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.