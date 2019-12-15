Different sections of the Community Planner rotate every Sunday. Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com. Items will not be published without a telephone number, email address or web address. Franchised activities, taught on a professional basis, will not be listed.
Social/political
• Republican Women of the Shoals, noon, first Tuesday. For meeting place or speaker, Debbie Black, 256-627-3604.
• Shoals Area Citizens for Life, 7:30 p.m., last Tuesday. 256-381-3528 after 5 p.m.
• Shoals Democrats gathering, 6:30 p.m. third Monday, IBEW Local Union 558, 1803 E. 17th St., Sheffield, serving Colbert and Lauderdale counties. Meet and greet/snacks, 6 p.m. Email shoalsdemocrats@gmail.com
• Women in Lifetime Leadership encourages women’s participation in public policy-making. Eve Mauldin, 256-764-8878
Patriotic
• Alabama Charter Chapter, United Daughters of the War of 1812, 11 a.m. quarterly. 256-764-7040
Civic groups
• Central Civitan Club, 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Thursdays. Floyd Hall, 256-766-8559.
• East Lauderdale County Chapter of Rotary International, noon, Thursdays. Danny Cook, 256-247-6080
• Florence Civitan Club, noon, Tuesdays, First Baptist Church, Tombigbee Street, Florence. Lunch and program.
• Florence Exchange Club, noon, Tuesdays, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence, for lunch and program. James Barnett, 256-443-3836
• Florence Kiwanis Club, noon, Fridays, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 336-287-4958
• Florence Lions Club, noon, first and third Mondays, ECM East conference room, 2111 Cloyd Blvd., Florence. 256-757-1308
• Florence Rotary Club, noon, Mondays, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
• LaGrange Community Sunshine Club sends cards and letters to elderly and others. Sherri Hall, 256-446-9351, or Lela Hall, 256-446-8757
• Muscle Shoals Civitan Club, noon, first and third Thursdays, Cypress Lakes Golf and Country Club, 1311 E. Sixth St., Muscle Shoals. 256-383-3503
• Muscle Shoals Kiwanis Club, noon, Thursdays, Cypress Lakes Country Club, 1311 E. Sixth St., Muscle Shoals. Nicole Parker, 256-386-0600
• Sheffield Kiwanis Club, noon, Wednesdays, Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-740-95990 or ronniewicks@att.net
• Town Creek Lions Club, 6 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Town Creek Community Center, Main Street, Town Creek. Billy Crisler, 256-685-2469
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club, noon Tuesdays, Helen Keller Public Library annex, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. Lunch and speaker. Joel Parris, 256-577-6968
Community centers
• Central Community Center breakfast, 4130 County Road 6, Florence, 6-9 a.m., third Saturday. To reserve center, call 256-760-9005, 256-764-2885
• Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence: country breakfast, 6:30-9 a.m., second Saturday. Center available for reservations; fee charged. 256-284-0404
• Lexington Senior Center, 100 Maguire Lane, Lexington, breakfast, 6:30-9 a.m., fourth Saturday; except November and December. 256-229-8810
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence: breakfast, 6-9 a.m., first Saturday; and covered-dish lunch, 11 a.m., second Friday.
• Zip City Community Center, 11:30 a.m. third Thursday, covered-dish lunch and program. Breakfast, 6:30-9 a.m., fourth Saturday. In December, bring $5 gift for exchange.
Recreation
• Florence Park and Recreation Department centers may be reserved by calling: Royal, 421 N. Royal Ave., 256-760-6425; Senior Center, 415 Fairground Road, 256-760-6420; or Handy Center, 1105 Beale St., 256-760-6435.
• North Alabama Dance Club offers dances and ballroom dance lessons monthly. 256-767-1440, suzyfromal@comcast.net
• Russellville Parks and Recreation Department offers classes in aerobics, step aerobics, voice, piano, karate, gymnastics, dance for children and adults, tumbling for cheerleaders and tennis, at center, 201 Ash Ave., Russellville. Gym open for walking, 6-9 a.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. Saturday at no charge. 256-332-8770.
• Shoals Chapter, Huntsville Ski Club, third Thursday. Members also hike, bike, raft and have cookouts. Kris Seabol, 256-764-4469, or Jennifer and Don Aston, 256-767-6777
• Yakers and Dancers, meet at Wildwood Park, third Saturday, May-October. Kayakers and square dancers come together with kayak/canoe. Picnic follows. 256-760-4620
Health/fitness
• Aerobic and Yoga classes sponsored by Florence Parks and Recreation Department, Broadway Recreation Center, 300 N. Broadway St., Florence. Schedule available at center. 256-760-6425
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders board, 5:30 p.m., third Tuesdays, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Open to public. Speakers and materials for companies, churches and civic groups, and a free newsletter for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases available. 256-766-5726
• Co-ed aerobics, sponsored by Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department, 1001 E. 17th St., Sheffield, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Free baby-sitting. 256-386-5615
• Free and confidential HIV testing available. 256-764-0492
• Free blood pressure screenings, sponsored by Heritage Manor Assisted Living and Mid South Home Health, 2-3 p.m., first Monday, 310 W. Mobile St., Florence. 256-767-7676
• LifeSouth Community Blood Center, 307 Veterans Drive, Florence, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 256-765-7038
• Northwest Alabama Community Network Group for anyone concerned with HIV/AIDS, 11 a.m. to noon, second Wednesday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-764-7453 or cpgnwa.org.
• Rape Response prevention programs available to organizations, businesses and schools. Topics range from healthy relationships and Internet safety to sexual harassment and sexual assault. 256-765-4380
• Safeplace Inc. prevention program sponsors presentations such as “Child Abuse Detection, Reporting and Prevention” and “Family Violence” to civic groups, organizations and businesses. 256-767-3076. The crisis line is staffed with personnel trained in assisting abused women and their children. 256-767-6210, 24 hours
• Senior citizen exercise classes, sponsored by Florence Parks and Recreation Department, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Handy Recreation Center, 1105 Beale St., Florence. Free. 256-760-6435
• Shoals Vegetarian Fellowship, monthly potluck, 5:30-7 p.m., third Tuesday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Speaker/discussion. Call or email for acceptable potluck ingredients. 256-762-8506, shoalsveg.com or info@shoalsveg.com
• Shoals Women’s Clinic offers free and confidential pregnancy and STD testing and post-abortive counseling. Details/appointments: 256-760-0640.
• The Look Good ... Feel Better program, free nonmedical program to help women undergoing cancer treatment deal with skin and hair changes, 1-3 p.m., third Monday, Helen Keller Hospital, 1300 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. Registration required. 256-386-4154 or 256-767-0825
• The Look Good ... Feel Better program, sponsored by American Red Cross for women facing cancer-related side effects of treatment, first Mondays (except holidays), Bethesda Cancer Center, 208 S. Marengo St., Florence. Free. Registration: 800-395-5665.
• Yoga/pilates classes, sponsored by Florence Parks and Recreation Department, 8:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Broadway Recreation Center, 300 Broadway St., Florence. 256-760-6425
Hobbies
• Batting Brigade quilt guild, 9 a.m., second Monday, Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence. 256-764-1788
• Central Community Center Quilters, 9 a.m., Mondays, the center, 286 Lauderdale 277, Central. 256-764-2885 or 256-764-4507
• Florence Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, Florence. Fee: $3. Bring bridge partner. 256-766-2635
• Lakeside Garden Club of Florence, 7 p.m., third Tuesday, September-May. Meeting locations: 256-766-0128
• Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club, 9 a.m., first Saturday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence, and 7 p.m., third Thursday, Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, 120 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia. Meeting and amateur radio license exams. info@msarc.org
• Muscle Shoals Region Antique Automobile Club of America, 6:30 p.m., fourth Tuesday. Info: B.J. Thornton, 2102 Robbie Ave., Muscle Shoals, AL 35661 or 256-386-7861.
• Northwest Alabama Backgammon Club, 11 a.m. Mondays, FloBama Music Hall and Restaurant, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Matches played. 256-856-4846
• Northwest Alabama Purple Martin Club, 7 p.m. the second Thursday, home of Wayne Hester, 3365 Colbert 20, Tuscumbia. 256-381-2515 or 256-446-9369
• OperaSouth board of directors, 7 p.m., third Thursday, Edward Jones Office, 206 S. Pine St., Florence. 888-976-7372
• Quad City Squares square dance club, 7-9 p.m., Thursdays, except fifth Thursday, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-766-2104
• Readers of the Lost Ark Book Club, 10 a.m., third Wednesday, Coldwater Books, 105 W. Sixth St., Tucumbia.
• Shoals Antique Engine and Tractor Association, meeting schedule varies. Malcolm Wilkes, 256-766-7698
• Shoals Artists Guild, 10 a.m., third Friday, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. The June meeting is at night; July's meeting is at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1520 Rickwood Road, Florence. Carol Howdyshell, 256-766-0645 or Linda Thompson, 256-718-0887.
• Shoals Astronomy Club, 7:30 p.m. last Thursday, University of North Alabama planetarium, Florence. Planetarium tours available. Mel Blake, 256-765-4284
• Shoals British Sports Car Club, 6 p.m., second Tuesday. Meeting location: ShoalsBritishCars.org
• Shoals Car and Truck Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday. Meeting location: 256-381-7911 or shoalscarandtruckclub.com.
• Shoals KnitWits, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. shoalsknitwits@comcast.net
• Shoals Model Railroaders, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 206 W. Fifth St., next to depot, Tuscumbia. Neal Jeter, 256-757-5687
• Shoals Photography Guild, 5-6:45 p.m., fourth Monday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, small conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-415-7721, or on Facebook@Shoals Photography Guild.
• Shoals Piecemakers quilt guild, 7 p.m., second Monday, St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, 1900 Darby Drive, Florence. Meet and greet: 6:30 p.m. 256-627-6388
• Tennessee River Woodcarvers, 7 p.m., second and fourth Monday, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-314-0838 or 256-381-3691
• Wednesday Knitters, a knitting and crocheting group, 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. shoalsknitwits@comcast.net
