Different sections of the Community Planner rotate every Sunday. Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com. Items will not be published without a telephone number, email address or web address. Franchised activities, taught on a professional basis, will not be listed.
Library/study groups
• Friends of Killen Library Bookstore open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, J.C. Mauldin Highway, Town Municipal Complex, next to Killen Library, Killen. Donations of books and magazines may be left at library. 256-757-5471
• Friends of the Sheffield Library have programming throughout the year, also children’s programming. Library is at 316 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5634
• Killen Public Library Board, 5:30 p.m., second Thursday, quarterly, library, 331 J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen. 256-757-5471
• Maud Lindsay Study Club, third Thursday. Meeting locations: 256-383-12
Historical
• Alamance Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, 2 p.m., second Friday, September-May, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-4757
• Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, open to public for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission: $6, adults; $5, seniors, active military and college students; $3, children ages 6-18. 256-381-5052 or 256-383-0783
• Ivy Green, the Home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, $6 seniors, AAA members, military (active and retired) $4 children. 256-383-4066
• W.C. Handy Museum, 620 E. College St., Florence, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-760-6434
• Red Bay Museum, in Red Bay, is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, with admission $5. Other times are available for groups. 256-356-8758, scottydk@att.net, redbaymuseum.org
• Indian Mound Museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
• Chief Colbert Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, 11:30 a.m., first Wednesday, except May, June, July and August, Helen Keller Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-810-7729 or 256-383-0968
• LaGrange Living Historical Association, 6 p.m., first Thursday, Visitors Center, LaGrange College site, off Alabama 157, Colbert County. L.C. Lenz, 256-702-6953
• LaGrange Welcome Center, 8 miles southeast of Muscle Shoals, off Alabama 157, open 1-4 p.m. Sundays, or by calling 256-446-9324.
• Miss Maud Lindsay Chapter No. 16, Order of the Confederate Rose, 5:30 p.m. second Thursday, Colbert County Board of Education building, 909 George Wallace Blvd., Tuscumbia. Meals available. trichardson@johnson898scv.com
• Seekers of the Past, a group for Franklin County Archives, 6:30 p.m., second Tuesday every three months, starting in February, in Russellville. 256-332-8827
• Sons of Confederate Veterans Col. William A. Johnson Camp No. 898, Tuscumbia, 6 p.m., second Thursday, Helen Keller Public Library conference room, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-648-7572 or 256-383-4204
• Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt. Col. John W. Harris Jr. Camp No. 1833, 6:30 p.m., first Thursday, Russellville Recreation Center, 201 Ash Ave., Russellville. Bobby Stanford, 256-332-9787.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans, E.A. O'Neal Camp No. 478, 6:30 p.m. third Thursday, Pope's Tavern and Museum, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence. 256-764-4945
• Spruce Pine Historical Society, third Tuesday, except December, Spruce Pine Community Center. 256-332-2628 or jgandy@yahoo.com
• Tennessee Valley Historical Society quarterly meetings. Chris Ozbirn, 256-332-8827
• Tuscumbia Chapter No. 201, United Daughters of the Confederacy 2 p.m., first Thursday, except June, July and August. Locations: 256-383-4401
• United Daughters of the Confederacy, Florence Chapter No. 309, noon, first Tuesday, except June, July and August. Locations: 256-766-4757
• Rosenbaum House, 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
Government
• Florence-Lauderdale Tourism board meeting, 9 a.m., first Thursday of each month, Visitor Center boardroom, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence. 256-740-4141.
Aviation
• Civil Air Patrol Senior and cadets, 6 p.m., first and third Thursdays, TVA Hangar, Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, Muscle Shoals. Alford Boyd, 256-394-6613, or Jerry Ford, 256-383-1386
• Experimental Aircraft Association, Muscle Shoals Chapter 615, 2 p.m., first Sunday. For builders, pilots and aircraft enthusiasts. Locations: B.J. Kennamore, 256-381-9876.
Boating
• Coast Guard auxiliary, 6:30 p.m., first Thursday, Colbert County Health Department. Roy Nagle, 256-412-0447
Education
• Alabama Career Center System offers employment and training assistance to job seekers, including job search assistance, adult education classes, college tuition assistance and on-the-job training. 256-383-5610 or 205-921-5672.
• American Association of University Women, a national organization that supports equity for women and girls and lifelong learning, meets monthly for book groups and meetings on issues pertinent to its mission. 256-764-9618 or 256-766-0822
• Even Start, free GED preparation and parenting education with transportation, meals and child care no cost. For low-income families with children younger than age 8. 256-767-3370 or 256-760-1871
• General Education Development, Free, adult education classes for GED preparation. Class details: 256-332-5440.
• Killen Public Library, 325 J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen, offers public Internet access and Wi-Fi. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 256-757-5471
• Northwest-Shoals Community College Adult Education Program and Florence schools offer free General Educational Development classes at Burrell Slater Community Educational Center, 610 W. College St., Florence. 256-768-2675
Crisis lines
• Battered or abused women in need of counseling and/or emergency shelter may call Safeplace crisis line, 256-767-6210, 24 hours.
• Rape Crisis Line available 24 hours. 256-767-1100
Alumni groups
• Deshler Dames, Class of ’59 and others, 5:30 p.m., last Tuesday, Dutch-treat dinner. JoNell Simms, 256-383-5510, or Dean McCormack, 256-381-2733, for location.
• Burrell School Alumni Association, 5 p.m., first Thursday, Burrell Room, Burrell Slater Community Educational Center, Florence.
Volunteers
• Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts Volunteers, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. second Friday, September-November and January-April, art center, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. Bring brown bag lunch. 256-760-6379
• Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, 10 a.m., third Tuesday, except May-August, Salvation Army headquarters, 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence. Fellowship, 9:30 a.m. 256-764-4432
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.