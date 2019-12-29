Different sections of the Community Planner rotate every Sunday. Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com. Items will not be published without a telephone number, email address or web address. Franchised activities, taught on a professional basis, will not be listed.
Hobbies
• Wednesday Knitters, a knitting and crocheting group, 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. shoalsknitwits@comcast.net
Military
• American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11, 7 p.m., last Thursday, except November and December, post home, 318 S. Court St., Florence. 256-764-5122
• American Legion Post No. 31, 6:30 p.m., third Monday, Legion Hall, 110 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. Joel Parris, 256-577-6968
• Disabled American Veterans Muscle Shoals Chapter No. 63, 7 p.m., fourth Tuesdays, chapter home, 1409 W. 11th St., Sheffield. Meal, 6 p.m. 256-381-8229
• Greater Shoals Chapter of Military Officers Association of America, 11:30 a.m., fourth Thursday, Post 11 of American Legion, 318 S. Court St., Florence. Phillip Green, 256-762-4072, gt9226a@gmail.com
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4919 and ladies auxiliary, 7 p.m., third Thursday, post home, 419 Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. 256-381-7446
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5140, 6:30 p.m., third Thursday, VFW Hall, 127 S. Royal Avenue, Florence. 256-710-9057
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8640, 5 p.m., second Monday, chapter home, 611 15½ St., Sheffield. Jessie Qualls, 256-577-9511
Environmental
• Keep the Shoals Beautiful, 9 a.m., first Thursday, Chamber of Commerce Anderson Conference Room, 20 Hightower Place, Florence. keeptheshoalsbeautiful.com
• PALS of the Shoals, Colbert County Chapter, 10 a.m., last Wednesday, Colbert County Office Complex, conference room, U.S. 72 East, Tuscumbia. 256-383-4376
• Shoals Audubon Society, 7 p.m., first Thursday, except June, July and August, Trinity Episcopal Church, 410 N. Pine St., Florence. 256-757-2467
• Shoals Environmental Alliance, 5:30 p.m., last Tuesday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library’s conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. Call 256-381-2826 or 256-366-1937, email chuckrivers@comcast.net or visit shoalsenvironalliance.netfirms.com
Shriner-Masons-OES
• Big Spring Masonic Lodge 29 F&AM, 6 p.m. first Tuesday and third Saturday, corner of 10th Street and South Washington Avenue, Tuscumbia. Business and practice. Lelton C. Brown, 256-627-5826; Marcus Rutland, 256-702-7112; or John Winston Sr., 256-810-2691.
• Cypress Chapter No. 195 Order of Eastern Star, 7 p.m., first and third Thursdays, Florence Masonic Lodge, 104 W. Tombigbee St., Florence. Lesley Cox, 256-627-6097
• Florence Masonic Lodge No. 14 F&AM, 7 p.m., first and third Mondays, Florence Masonic Temple, 104 W. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Florence York Rite Bodies, 7 p.m. first Tuesday, Florence Masonic Lodge, 104 W. Tombigbee St., Florence. Ned Cox, 256-412-9057
• Killen Lodge 788 meets F&AM, 7 p.m., Tuesdays, lodge building, U.S. 72, Killen. Regular communications second and fourth Tuesdays; practice first and third Tuesdays.
• Knights of Pythias Monte Bello Lodge No. 10, second and fourth Monday, Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Parkway S., Florence. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. Meeting: noon. Pythias.Org or 870-273-9875
• Newburg Masonic Lodge No. 388, 7 p.m., first Thursday, Franklin 81, Newburg. 256-332-7825
• Russellville Chapter 256, Order of Eastern Star, 7 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays. Location: 256-332-7825
• Sheffield Lodge 503, F&AM, 7 p.m., second and fourth Thursdays, 300 N. Atlanta Ave., Sheffield. 256-443-4656
• Shoals Valley Scottish Rite, 7 p.m., third Tuesday, Florence Masonic Lodge, 104 W. Tombigbee St., Florence. Ned Cox, 256-412-99057
• Spruce Pine Masonic Lodge No. 608, 7 p.m., second and fourth Thursday, 2896 Franklin 20, Spruce Pine. 256-332-7825
Library/study groups
• Friends of Killen Library Bookstore open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, J.C. Mauldin Highway, Town Municipal Complex, next to Killen Library, Killen. Donations of books and magazines may be left at library. 256-757-5471
• Friends of the Sheffield Library have programming throughout the year, also children’s programming. Library is at 316 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5634
• Killen Public Library Board, 5:30 p.m., second Thursday, quarterly, library, 331 J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen. 256-757-5471
• Maud Lindsay Study Club, third Thursday. Meeting locations: 256-383-1215
Historical
• Alamance Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, 2 p.m., second Friday, September-May, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-4757
• Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, open to public for tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission: $6, adults; $5, seniors, active military and college students; $3, children ages 6-18. 256-381-5052 or 256-383-0783
• Ivy Green, home of Helen Keller, 300 N. Commons W., Tuscumbia, is open for tours 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $6 adults, $5 seniors, AAA members, military (active and retired) $3 children. 256-383-4066
• W.C. Handy Museum, 620 E. College St., Florence, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $12 adults; $6 students, children. 256-760-6434
• Red Bay Museum, in Red Bay, is open 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, with admission $5. Other times are available for groups. 256-356-8758, scottydk@att.net, redbaymuseum.org
• Indian Mound Museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students and children. The museum is at 1028 S. Court St., Florence. 256-760-6427
• Chief Colbert Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, 11:30 a.m., first Wednesday, except May, June, July and August, Helen Keller Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-381-4996 or 256-383-0968
• LaGrange Living Historical Association, 6 p.m., first Thursday, Visitors Center, LaGrange College site, off Alabama 157, Colbert County. L.C. Lenz, 256-702-6953
• LaGrange Welcome Center, 8 miles southeast of Muscle Shoals, off Alabama 157, open 1-4 p.m. Sundays, or by calling 256-446-9324.
• Miss Maud Lindsay Chapter No. 16, Order of the Confederate Rose, 5:30 p.m. second Thursday, Colbert County Board of Education building, 909 George Wallace Blvd., Tuscumbia. Meals available. trichardson@johnson898scv.com
• Seekers of the Past, a group for Franklin County Archives, 6:30 p.m., second Tuesday every three months, starting in February, in Russellville. 256-332-8827
• Sons of Confederate Veterans Col. William A. Johnson Camp No. 898, Tuscumbia, 6 p.m., second Friday, Helen Keller Public Library conference room, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-648-7572 or 256-383-4204
• Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt. Col. John W. Harris Jr. Camp No. 1833, 6:30 p.m., first Thursday, Russellville Recreation Center, 201 Ash Ave., Russellville. Bobby Stanford, 256-332-9787.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans, E.A. O'Neal Camp No. 478, 6:30 p.m. third Thursday, Pope's Tavern and Museum, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence. 256-764-4945
• Spruce Pine Historical Society, third Tuesday, except December, Spruce Pine Community Center. 256-332-2628 or jgandy@yahoo.com
• Tennessee Valley Historical Society quarterly meetings. Chris Ozbirn, 256-332-8827
• Tuscumbia Chapter No. 201, United Daughters of the Confederacy 2 p.m., first Thursday, except June, July and August. Locations: 256-383-4401
• United Daughters of the Confederacy, Florence Chapter No. 309, noon, first Tuesday, except June, July and August. Locations: 256-766-4757
• Rosenbaum House, 601 Riverview Drive, Florence, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are typically $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 256-718-5050
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.