Different sections of the Community Planner rotate every Sunday. Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com. Items will not be published without a telephone number, email address or web address. Franchised activities, taught on a professional basis, will not be listed.
Volunteers
• Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts Volunteers, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. second Friday, September-November and January-April, art center, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. Bring brown bag lunch. 256-760-6379
• Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, 10 a.m., third Tuesday, except May-August, Salvation Army headquarters, 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence. Fellowship, 9:30 a.m. 256-764-4432
Alcoholics Anonymous
• AA Florence H.O.W.: smoke-free, closed discussions, 7 p.m., Mondays, Edgemont Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence.
• AA Florence Open Door: 8 p.m., Sunday-Saturday; noon, Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturdays; 526 W. College St. at Dr. Hicks Boulevard, Florence. All noon meetings open discussion, except 8 p.m. Wednesdays. 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Open speaker meeting: 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Smoke-free: 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays. Big book study: 8 p.m. Mondays. Candlelight meeting: 8 p.m. Thursdays and 10 p.m. Saturdays.
• AA: smoke-free, closed meeting. 9 a.m. Saturdays, Cross Point Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• AA Florence Serenity: smoke-free, closed meetings/cards signed, 7 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1520 Rickwood Road, Florence.
• AA Fourth Dimension: 7 a.m. Monday-Sunday, closed discussion; 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, women’s meeting; 11 a.m. Monday-Sunday, closed discussion; 6 p.m. Mondays, open discussion, big book study; 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, closed discussion; 11 a.m. first and third Mondays, open discussion, First United Methodist Church, 505 N. Seminary St., Florence. All meetings smoke free.
• AA Freedom Group: 8 p.m. Tuesdays, big book study; 8 p.m. Wednesdays, open discussion; 8 p.m. Sundays, open speaker, no smoking, CB&S Bank, Red Bay.
• AA Grupo Nuevo Amanecer, Spanish speaking, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, open discussion; 9-11 a.m. Sundays, open discussion, 110 Tuscaloosa St E., Russellville.
• AA Happy Hour, smoke-free. 6 p.m. Mondays, open discussion; 6 p.m. Tuesdays, big book discussion open meeting, 12x12 study; 6 p.m. Fridays, 12x12 closed discussion, Killen Methodist Church, J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• AA Island Group, 8 p.m., Fridays, open-speaker meeting, open discussion, smoke-free, Highland Park Church of Christ, Woodward Avenue, Muscle Shoals.
• AA Keep It Simple, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, closed meeting, no smoking, no cards signed, and Thursdays, closed discussion, no smoking, no cards signed and big book study, Cross Point Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• AA La Alegria de Vivir, 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, open discussion and non-smoking, St. Joseph Catholic Church Parrish Building, 1111 E. College St., Florence.
• AA Lexington 449, smoke free, noon, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, open discussion; 8 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, open discussion, candlelight meeting on Fridays; big book study on Sundays; 8 p.m. Saturdays, open speaker, 6083 Alabama 101, 4 miles north of U.S. 72, Lexington.
• AA New Vision Group, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 6 p.m. Sundays, open discussion and nonsmoking, Vandiver Hollow Missionary Baptist Church, Colbert 78, Tuscumbia.
• AA Quad-Cities, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., every day, open discussion, 750 E. Michigan Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• AA Russellville, 11 a.m., Mondays, closed discussion, Wednesdays Thursdays and Fridays, open discussion, non-smoking; 11 a.m. Thursdays, open discussion; 8 p.m. Mondays, open discussion, big book study; 8 p.m. Fridays, open speaker and non-smoking, 311 W. Lawrence, Russellville.
• AA Sheffield, smoke-free, 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, open discussion, with step discussion on Mondays; 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursday and Fridays, closed discussion, with big book study on Wednesdays; 8 p.m. Saturdays, open speaker; 9:30 a.m. Sundays, closed discussion; 11 a.m., Monday-Saturday, closed discussion, with open discussion on Fridays; and 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays, closed discussion, women's meeting; 6 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Sundays, open discussion, with Fridays beginners meeting, Wednesdays and Thursdays, closed discussion, 210 E. Second St., Sheffield.
• AA Survivors, smoke-free, 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with big book study on Tuesdays, 780 Ford Road, Muscle Shoals. All open discussion.
• Alcoholics Anonymous information provided. 256-386-0663 or shoalsaa.org. Only requirement for AA is desire to stop drinking.
Al-Anon
• Al-Anon meeting schedule: Hope Al-Anon Family Group, 6 p.m. Mondays, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals, childcare provided; Florence Daytime Al-Anon Family Group, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Magnolia Church of Christ, 2650 Vulcan Ave., Florence; Paths to Recovery, 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. Saturdays, CrossPoint Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 256-764-4073. Shoals Al-Anon contact phone: 256-648-5777.
• Al-Anon, 4-5 p.m. Thursdays, AA Building, 108 Gaines St. S.W., Russellville.
• Hope Al-Anon and Shoals Al-Teen (ages 11-17), 6 p.m., Monday, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals. Childcare provided.
Narcotics Anonymous
• Narcotics Anonymous Survival meets daily, noon and 7:30 p.m., 167 Edgewood Drive, Florence. Nonsmoking. 800-239-5509
• Real Hope, 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, New Beginning Church, 855 Florence Blvd., Florence. Nonsmoking. 800-239-5509
• Point of Freedom, 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, CrossPoint Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence. Nonsmoking.
Support groups
• Getting Well Together free grief support group meets 10 a.m. second Thursdays, Shoney's, 227 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals. 256-764-0873.
• Alabama Head Injury Foundation support group, 6:30 p.m., third Tuesday, Dogwood Terrace Apartments, Community Room, 1502 Marlborough Blvd., Florence. For survivors of traumatic brain/head injury and spinal cord injury, families, friends, professionals and others. Debi Dean, 256-383-5005
• Alabama Post Adoption Connections Adoptive Parent Group, 6-7:30 p.m., third Monday, First Baptist Church-Center Star, 6620 U.S. 72 E, Killen. 256-533-3130 or 888-788-2722
• Alzheimer's caregivers support group, 2 p.m., third Monday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-389-0539
• Alzheimer's/Dementia Caregiver support group, 1 p.m., second Wednesday, The Club senior center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. 256-760-6642
• Alzheimer’s support group, sponsored by Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders of Northwest Alabama and Liberty Baptist Church, 6 p.m., second Thursday, Muscle Shoals Public Library history room, 1918 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. 256-810-5518
• Autism support group, 10 a.m. to noon, fourth Thursday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood St., Florence. Speakers. bridgethodges4@gmail.com or 256-767-6414
• Bipolar and Depression support group, 4:30 p.m. Mondays, NAMI Shoals conference room, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence. 256-765-2081, office, or 256-710-4664, cell.
• Cancer patients and their families can receive support upon request. Northwest Alabama Cancer Center, 256-381-1001
• Cancer support group, second Tuesday, Senior Citizens Building, Elgin. 256-757-0230 or 256-483-3026
• Caregivers support group, 6 p.m., third Monday, Morningside of Sheffield Assisted Living, 413 Cox Blvd., Sheffield. 256-381-1058
• Caregivers Take Care, an Alzheimer’s support group, 2 p.m. third Monday, Brandon Ministry Center, 300 Industry St., Shoals Family Success Center conference room, Florence. Martine Wilson, 256-366-8887
• Caringplace Alzheimer's/Dementia Caregiver Support Group, 10-11 a.m., second Monday of the month, First United Methodist Church of Florence in the Perritt Conference Room, 415 N. Seminary St., Florence. enunnelly@comcast.net, 256-762-1166
• Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered 12 Step Recovery Program that can help with life struggles. Addictions, codependency, anger, grief, PTSD, relationships, resentment, and many others. 6 p.m. every Tuesday, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence. Meal: 5:15 p.m. Free childcare! 256-764-9322 or facebook.com/celebraterecoveryshoals
• Celebrate Recovery, a national network of Biblically based 12-step recovery programs, for ages 18 and older, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, York Terrace Baptist Church, 1401 E. 30th St., Sheffield. 256-702-1870
• Celebrate Recovery (CR) is a Biblical 12-Step Support Program for past or present issues that cause hurts, habits, or hang-ups in your life. Issues like stress, anger, addictions, spending, PTSD codependency to relationships issues and more. Ladies Meet every MONDAY EVENING Meal at 5:30pm Meeting at 6pm @ Florence 1st Church 3610 Helton Dr. Florence, AL 256 764 0565 www.Florence1st.com
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorder of Northwest Alabama, 5:30 p.m., third Tuesday, Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence. 256-740-5431
• Codependent meeting, for codependent individuals with alcohol, drugs or problems dealt with on daily basis, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Cross Brand Cowboy Church, 5255 Lauderdale 33 South/Huston Town Road, Center Star. 256-577-8060
• Community Hope support group, for people with eating disorders and their families, 2-4 p.m., fourth Saturday, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library board room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-344-4673 or Richie@communityhopegroup.org
• Day By Day, grief support group for bereaved parents and grandparents, 2 p.m., second Sunday, Woodmont Baptist East Campus, 2002 Darby Drive, Florence. Nena Hargett, 256-764-8093
• Dialysis Caregivers Support Group, 2-3:30 p.m., first Thursday, Florence Davita Dialysis conference room, 422 E. Dr. Hicks Blvd., Florence. July Fulmer, jfulmer103171@gmail.com or 256-826-2040
• DivorceCare and DivorceCare for Kids, 7 p.m. Thursdays, St. John Church, 457 Lauderdale 7, Florence. No charge. Jennifer Greene, 256-764-3972.
• Gamblers Anonymous of the Shoals and Gam-Anon of the Shoals, 7 p.m., Thursdays, First Freewill Baptist Church, 2701 Florence Blvd., Florence. Ben H., 256-381-7599
• Grief and Loss support group, 7 p.m., Mondays, New Beginning Church, Four Lane Shopping Center, 855 Florence Blvd., Florence. 256-740-0800
• Amedisys Hospice sponsored grief support group, 2-3 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Shoals Chamber Commerce, 20 Hightower Place, Florence, behind the Marriott. 256-760-7877
• Grief support group, 10 a.m., last Thursday, A&E Hospice conference room, 235 Azaela Drive, Florence. 256-764-5579
