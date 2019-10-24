SHEFFIELD — Tonya Holly has presented a special Halloween show at Cypress Moon Productions complete with costumed fans, but this year's event has been expanded to three days.
The Howlin' at the Moon Festival is Saturday, Sunday and Monday and features a variety of local and touring musical acts.
"We never planned to do it as a three-day festival, Holly said. "It just happened that way."
Holly said she was discussing dates with the artists and they were all free this coming weekend, so she booked them all for a three-day event.
The fun begins at 7 p.m Saturday in the Full Moon Theater with Nashville, Tennessee's, Webb Wilder and his band, and Wet Willie frontman Jimmy Hall, who will be backed up by bassist David Hood, guitarist Kelvin Holly and drummer Justin Holder. Shoals bluesman Max Russell is the opening act.
Tickets are $30 or $50 per couple.
The annual Halloween costume party is 6 p.m. Sunday and features the Shoals' own Yellowhammer, which consists of five members of The Fiddleworms, and the southern rock act Skinny Molly, which features Shoals guitarist Jay Johnson. The band 28 Between, a musical endeavor featuring Johnson and Sandy Jackson Marks, is also performing.
This is the fourth year for the costume party.
"The Fiddleworms have played all four years," Holly said.
Tickets for the costume party are $30 or $50 per couple.
Costumes are encouraged but not required this year.
The show will also feature the filming of the largest Muscle Shoals "Thriller" dance which will take place in the theater and other haunts inside Cypress Moon Productions, Holly said.
"We will do some cool stuff the night of the costume party," she said.
Monday marks the return of the popular Adam Ezra Group from Boston, Massachusetts. Lisa Bouchelle is the opening act. The group has played at Cypress Moon Productions several times.
Advance tickets are $20 and $25 at the door.
