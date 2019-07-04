FLORENCE — This year's concert presented by crooner Edsel Holden will include stellar musicians who will bring to the stage, "The Song is You."
The concert is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Norton Auditorium on the University of North Alabama campus.
Performers include vocalists Jilla Webb, Thomas Martin and Jimmy Oliver; saxophonist Jimmy Simpson; trombone player Bill Huber; and concert pianist Louise McCoy.
Holden's grandson, Oliver Irvine, will join his grandfather on stage for a duet as well as a solo performance.
In addition, The Edd Jones Big Band will perform, directed by Jones during the first act, and directed by Lloyd Jones during the second act. UNA Singers and the OK Chorale also will perform.
Tickets are $15 each and are available at Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts in Florence, the Tennessee Valley Art Center in Tuscumbia, or the UNA School of the Arts box office. All proceeds go to the UNA Bands program.
