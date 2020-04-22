Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the second annual May Day Music Fest has been moved to July 11 with a rain date July 25 at Spring Park in Tuscumbia.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. Music will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The theme for this year's event is "Knock Out Cancer, Nobody Fights Alone." It benefits the Russel Hill Foundation.
The lineup includes:
Main Stage
11-11:45 a.m. — Anna Warner
Noon-12:45 p.m. — Justin Miller
1-1:45 p.m. — Ethan Frye
2-2:45 p.m. — New Phase
3-3:45 p.m. — Tyler Jones Band
4-:45 p.m. — J.D. Shellnut
5-5:45 p.m. — Dixie Mafia
6-6:45 — Tyler Underwood
7-7:45 p.m. — Bad Ethyl
8-8:45 p.m. — Southern Breeze
Between the acts there will be solo acoustic artists in the pavilions that are around the park. They will play until the next band is ready on the main stage.
9-9:45 a.m. — Eric Dupree, pavilion 1
9:45-10:30 a.m. — Courtney Reynalds, pavilion 2
10:30 a.m. until — Doug Mays, pavilion 3
There will be vendors of all kinds around the park on the inner side of the train tracks. There is a small train that takes attendees around the park. A splash pad, jumpy houses, a carousel and a roller-coaster will be open for those who have an armband.
Music is free to the public.
Vendors and sponsorships can call 256-849-9306, or send an email to shoalspro@yahoo.com.
