NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy Awards television audience on ABC plunged to 9.85 million viewers, less than half of Oscars' previous low and continuing the startling trend of viewer tune out for awards shows.
AP
Academy Awards television audience plummets to 9.85 million
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- General News
- Business
- Arts And Entertainment
- Television Ratings
- Television
- Media
- Television Industry
- Media Industry
- Media And Entertainment Industry
- Award Shows
- Entertainment
- Covid-19 Pandemic
- Academy Awards
- Coronavirus
- Infectious Diseases
- Diseases And Conditions
- Health
- Lung Disease
- Movie Awards
- Movies
- Golden Globe Awards
- Celebrity
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Alabama Gov. Ivey signs ban on transgender athletes
- Girl: Sexual abuse started when she was 9
- Alabama committee backs ban on vaccine requirements
- Sherry Sinyard
- Jamie Burks
- Florence police working with FBI to pursue federal charges against alleged Texas kidnapper
- Rogers High School principal Jamie Burks dies from COVID-19
- Laura Quillen Flowers
- Tina Riley Anderson
- Samuel David Moore
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- The big lie was no lie at all (1)
- Scouts put to the test during mock triage exercise (1)
- River Heritage Trail construction may finally become a reality (1)
- Landers family making a difference for autism awareness (1)
- Nutrition store opens in downtown Florence (1)
- Florence prodigy expresses himself through music (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.