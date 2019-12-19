FLORENCE — The Historic Zodiac Playhouse will be hosting a production of Jeff Goode's darkly humorous play "The Eight: Reindeer Monologues" at 8 p.m. Friday at The Z at 416 N. Court St., Florence.
Because of language and subject matter, this is an adult-only show. “We are limiting the audience to only 19 and up. While this will be a fun night out, it is definitely a chance for the grown-ups to have some holiday fun away from the kids,” said Amanda Perry, board member of Historic Zodiac Playhouse.
The production originated in Huntsville as a fundraiser for Theatre Huntsville and is coming to the Shoals for a single performance.
“When I was talking with Haley Loveday about their production, she was lamenting that they only had one performance. It seemed like a great opportunity to bring it here for Shoals audiences,” said Martin Dean, HZP board member. “The technical requirements are limited, so it’s a great show to bring to a different venue. Plus it seemed like something fun and different for our area, which is what we are always looking for at The Z.”
The cast includes Byron Turner, Jeremy Woods, Raye Bonham Carter, Art Walthall, Tanja Lewis Miller, Megan Tompkins, George Kobler and Haley Loveday. The show was directed by Gina White.
Woods, Miller, Kobler and White have all performed in this show several times in the last dozen years.
“I love the unapologetic, in-your-face audacity of this show. Jeff Goode goes for the jugular and it works,” Miller said. “I wanted to do this show again mostly because I wanted the chance to work with Gina again. I love her. She asked me. I said yes. Plus, I love Dancer and I’ll always ‘leap’ at the chance to perform with these crazy fun guys and gals!”
The rest of the cast is new to the production.
“Doing a show like this will always be something that speaks to me as an actor. It’s funny and vulgar and dark at times, but so is life. And ultimately, our goal as actors is to hold up a mirror to humanity. I can’t wait to experience this Yuletide roller coaster with the audience!” Loveday said.
White has also directed the show twice before and is honored to work with such a gifted and creative cast.
"I love the internal conflict while laughing when we know we shouldn't. Jeff Goode created an entertaining Christmas comedy for grown ups that is also a commentary on our love of fame, appetite for scandal, and how and why we pick a side when our idols are exposed," White said. "Monologues also provide an excellent way for an audience to see an actor's skill as they hold a stage all by themselves."
Tickets are $20 and available in advance at www.TheZTickets.Store or at the door beginning 30 minutes prior to curtain. For information, visit facebook.com/HistoricZodiacPlayhouse or call 256-768-5586.
