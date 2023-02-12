When April Clayton finished her first interview to be considered for the cooking competition and reality series “Next Level Chef,” she initially thought, “This is not for me.”
“I’m a wallflower. I never wanted to be the center of attention,” she said. “I’m not an actress. I’m not a chef. They said, we don’t want you to be an actress. We want you to be you. It was absolutely terrifying.”
When she was left with the decision to move on to the next audition phase or just bow out, Clayton said she didn’t know what to do. So, she consulted with a friend who pushed her to “do the next thing.”
“I did the next thing and the next until they had narrowed down over 5,000 applicants to just 23 of us,” she said, adding that she was given a week’s notice to pack for filming amid one of the busiest seasons for her restaurant and catering business, Southern Skillet.
The concept for Southern Skillet, which Clayton co-owns and operates with her husband, Kyle, began blossoming about seven years ago when Clayton had sent her children to school with a lasagna for teacher appreciation day.
A teacher loved the meal so much, she and a few others offered to pay for more if she would be willing to deliver.
“I went from selling a few take-home meals to a handful of teachers to hustling casseroles in the school parking lot,” she said with a laugh.
Like Southern Skillet, the owner’s culinary education came from humble beginnings.
“Everything I know, I learned in Mamaw’s kitchen” Clayton said. “Most of what she cooked came from her garden. She could have very minimal ingredients and still feed a house full. Everybody came to her house to eat. She could have nothing and still put on a big spread.”
Clayton, who said she got her love for mealtime from her grandmother, Eleanor Leek, said the learned skill of stretching limited ingredients proved invaluable in the competition.
Each episode begins with a crucial 30-second “ingredient grab” that determines which foods each competing chef will have to work with for that challenge.
“From the second you line up, while you are waiting for the green light, you are strategizing,” Clayton said. “When you get to the platform, everyone is grabbing and throwing elbows at once. The whole competition boils down to that platform grab.”
The second season of “Next Level Chef,” led by mentor chefs Gordon Ramsey, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais, brought together 18 competitors ranging from professionals to home cooks.
“I was categorized as a home cook because I was not classically trained,” Clayton said. “I was there with professional chefs who are so well educated and well-traveled. Then there were the social media chefs whose fulltime jobs are to make one plate, make it beautiful and experiment with food to get people’s attention. Then you have us home cooks.”
Clayton said Season 2 follows the same basic premise as Season 1, but the competition throws in several surprises for returning fans.
The 18 competitors are divided into three teams, each led by either Ramsey, the multi-Michelin starred celebrity chef known for “Hell’s Kitchen,” and “MasterChef,” Arrington, an accomplished chef, restaurateur, entrepreneur, and TV personality, and Richard Blais, a successful chef, restaurateur and James Beard-nominated cookbook author.
As in the first season, each episode begins with teams heading to an elevator to swipe their key card, which will determine which level the team will be sent to.
The top level is a pristine kitchen equipped with state-of-the-art utensils and appliances. Teams sent to the mid-level kitchen have everything they need to prepare a wide array of dishes efficiently, but teams sent to the basement get “the bare bones,” as Blais said in the first episode of season one.
When Clayton took her first step into one of the three kitchens, she said she immediately felt like an imposter.
“I felt like I wasn’t good enough. I didn’t know enough,” she said.
What she found instead was that a group of 17 competitors quickly became a group of her closest friends.
“That was the greatest thing to come from this experience,” Clayton said. “We were 17 strangers, and we were all so different. We come from all these different backgrounds, but we all shared one passion.
“We were all separated from our normal lives, and we were all going through the same experience. It was the hardest, most rewarding thing I’ve ever done.”
Clayton said she gained knowledge from her peers and the three mentors during the competition that she’s excited about putting to practice in her restaurant back home.
For Clayton, the toughest part of the competition wasn’t cooking a next level meal, and beautifully plating it under the pressure of time restrictions. It wasn’t being grilled by one of the three world-renowned chefs or even the critical platform grab.
“Personally, the scariest thing for me was leaving and having all this responsibility back home,” she said. “My leaving put a whole lot on my husband, and he was absolutely incredible. No one even knew I was gone. He did the hard part. He handled everything here and took care of the kids. He is truly my biggest supporter.”
While Clayton admits she is still a little camera shy, she said she’s thrilled to see the outcome of the show once it airs on FOX immediately following Super Bowl LVII.
“I got to cook arm in arm with Gordon Ramsey,” she said. “If somebody sees me shed a few tears, or if I make a complete fool of myself, it was all absolutely worth it just for that.”
