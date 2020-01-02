The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — The band will perform from 6:30-9:30 today at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Band: Jim Whitehead, keyboard; Terry Richardson, bass; Chris Forrest, drums. The group will also perform at the Wayne Chaney Benefit from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at the Florence Moose Lodge.
• Boiler Room — Live music 8-10 p.m. today, 9-midnight Friday and Saturday at 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Max and Kirk Russell — The musicians will be playing 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Diedra the Blues Diva — The musician will be playing 8 p.m. Saturday 4 at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
•Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth — She sings while he plays the piano 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Swamper's, inside Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• The Wayne Chaney Benefit — The event will begin at noon Sunday at Florence Moose Lodge, 4270 Chisholm Road, Florence. Entertainment includes Joel Aldridge, noon-1 p.m.; Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band, 1-2 p.m.; and the Cadillacs at 2 p.m., with more musical acts to follow.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
