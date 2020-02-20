The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Boiler Room — Live music 8-10 p.m. today, 9-midnight Friday and Saturday at 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• NuTones — The group will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at Columbia Cottage Assisted Living, 2373 Roberts Lane, Florence. No charge.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — The band will play 6:30-9:30 p.m. today at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Jim Whitehead, keyboard; Terry Richardson, bass; Chris Forrest, drums.
• The Kerry Gilbert Band — The band will play 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Joining Gilbert will be Alyssa "Cissy" Ashley, Randy Kimbrough, Mitch Curtis, Shane Goodson and Hugh Banks. Reservations recommended, 256-764-2225.
• Misty Blues — The band will play 7 p.m. today at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Fathers N Sons — The group will perform 8-11 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Live music — The band plays 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Sheffield VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Southern Breeze — The band will play 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday at El Patron, Highway 72, Rogersville.
• Wes Sheffield and The Slowburners — Performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Ultimate Mardi Gras Party — The Cigar Room, 845 Cox Creek Parkway, will host the live music event 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, featuring Dylan Stamps. The lounge is for ages 21 and older.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.