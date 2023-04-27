The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• The Pour House at Coldwater — Travis Wammack and The Snakeman Band will perform at 6 p.m. today at The Pour House at Coldwater, 120 S. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Salt & Pepper Roots Music Celebration — The event will be at 7 p.m. today at the Mane Room, 310 N. Pine St., Florence, and feature Tinsley Ellis and Earl "Guitar" Williams. Advance tickets, $20; at the door $25. Tickets at Counts Brothers, WZZA, Ye Ole General Store, Muscle Shoals Sound, Alabama Music Hall of Fame and online, https://SaltandPepperSeason7Finale.eventbrite.com
• Champy's — Jerry Unger and The Frog will perform 7-9 p.m. Friday at Champy's Shoals, 120 Second St., Muscle Shoals.
•Birdy's Sports Bar — Jack Settle will perform 8-11 p.m. Friday at Birdy's Sports Bar, 400 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. Jordan Denton will perform 8-11 p.m. Saturday.
• The Cadillacs — The group will provide sound and oldies music from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for the Big Fish Car Show at Saint Ann Catholic School, 3910A Spring Ave S.W., Decatur. Band members include Lacey Snider, Alina Phillips, Cindy Rice, Chloe Belle Logston, Shana Thompson, Marty Morrow and Dennis Odem.
