The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Alvin Youngblood Hart — The musician will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Drumb and Drumber LIVE — The band will be at The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, at 9 p.m. Friday.
• VFW — Dancing 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Music by Silver Eagle Band, Randal Oliver, Alaina Sims, Lowell Kelly and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• The Cadillacs — The band will perform an Oldies Doo Wop show from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at the Molly Theater, 195 First Ave., Hamilton. No admission. 256-762-7383
• The Matt Prater Band — The group will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Josh and Judy with Aaron Cox LIVE — The band will be at The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, at 6 p.m. Saturday.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday. Left Side Drive performs at 7 p.m.
