The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• NuTones — The band will play at 6:30 p.m. today at Columbia Cottage Assisted Living, 2373 Roberts Lane, Florence. Free.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — The group will be at Superhero Chef's, 104 S. Main St., Tuscumbia, from 5-8 p.m. Friday. Jim Whitehead, keyboard; Andrew Marshal, drums; and Terry Richardson, bass.
• The Kerry Gilbert Band — The KGB will perform 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Joining Gilbert will be Alyssa "Cissy" Ashley, Randy Kimbrough, Mitch Curtis, Shane Goodson and Hugh Banks. Reservations recommended, 256-764-2225.
• Champy's — FLUX will perform 8-11 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Boiler Room — Brittany Moore LIVE at 8 p.m. Friday, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Johnny Collier acoustic — The event will be 4 p.m. Saturday at 71 Auction House, 10176 Highway 72, Rogersville.
• Rockin' on the River — The Healing Place Rockin' on the River will be 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club, 1000 Club Drive, Killen. Music by Nashville Yacht Club Band. Tickets: $100. To purchase tickets: 256-383-7133 or rockinontheriver2019@gmail.com.
• The Cadillacs — The group will play a ’50/’60s dance benefit for Zip City Fire Department, 9235 Highway 17, Florence, from 6-8 p.m. Saturday. The group will also play ’50/’60s dance music from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Donald Green Center, 1625 Cleveland Ave. S.W., Cullman.
• Tom Pallardy and The O*M*G* (Old Music Guys) — The group will be at Lucy's BARge, just off Highway 72 east of the Elk River Bridge on Snake Road, from 7-11 p.m. Saturday.
• Johnny Collier and the Misbehaviators — The group will play at 9 p.m. Saturday at Parker's Place, 4022 Highway 43 S., St. Joseph, Tennessee.
• Roxy Theatre — Bill Anderson will play at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Rocky Theatre, 208 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville.
• VFW — Dancing 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Music by Silver Eagle Band, Randal Oliver, Alaina Sims, Lowell Kelly and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• Champy's — Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band will play 8-11 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Boiler Room — Emily Daniel and Jack Settle LIVE at 8 p.m. Saturday, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• NuTones — The group will perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Morningside of Sheffield, 413 Cox Blvd. Free.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
