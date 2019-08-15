The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• NuTones — The group will be at Columbia Cottage Assisted Living, 2378 Roberts Lane, Florence, at 6:30 p.m. today. The group will be at Morningside of Sheffield, 413 Cox Blvd., Sheffield, at 6 p.m. Tuesday. No charge.
• Singin' River LIVE — An evening with John Paul White, featuring Della Ray, will be from 7-11:30 p.m. today at Singin' River LIVE, 526 E. College St., Florence. $40
• Kerry Gilbert Band — The band will perform 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Joining Gilbert will be Alyssa "Cissy" Ashley, Randy Kimbrough, Mitch Curtis, Shane Goodson and Hugh Banks. Reservations recommended, 256-764-2225.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Southern Breeze — The band performs from 6-10 p.m. Friday at The Rattle Snake Saloon, 1292 Mt. Mills Road, Tuscumbia. The band plays 7-11 p.m. Saturday at LUCY's BARge, Lucy's Branch Marina, Athens. Band members include Jeff Wright, Kenny Holt, Danny Wilkerson, Mark Davis and Kirk Wright.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — The musician will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• VFW — Dancing 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Music by Silver Eagle Band, Randal Oliver, Alaina Sims, Lowell Kelly and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• The Wildwood Ruminators — The group will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Pat and Jeremy of Bishop Black LIVE — The singer will be at The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, at 9 p.m. Saturday.
• Johnny Collier and The Misbehaviators — The group will be at Parker's, 4022 Highway 43 S., St. Joseph, Tennessee, at 9 p.m. Saturday.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth — She sings while he plays the piano 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Swamper's, inside Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday. Jordan Denton performs at 7 p.m.
