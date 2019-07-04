The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — The band will perform at 11 a.m. today at the Independence Day Celebration at Sloss Lake in Russellville. The band will be at On The Rocks, 110 N. Court St., Florence, from 6-9 p.m. Friday. The band will be playing at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Cherokee Independence Day Celebration downtown. Jim Whitehead, keyboard; Andrew Marshall, drums; and Terry Richardson, bass.
• Fourth of July Jam at Sloss Lake — Shenandoah will perform during the all day event today at Sloss Lake, 1851 Lawrence St., Russellville.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Champy's — Max Russell will perform 8-11 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• VFW — Dancing 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Music by Silver Eagle Band, Randal Oliver, Alaina Sims, Lowell Kelly and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• Showdown in Concert — The group will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Crosspoint Church, 1350 Cox Creek Pkwy., Florence. Proceeds benefit missions and Alzheimer's. Tickets: $10 (children 5 and younger free). Honoring veterans with fun and music.
• Champy's — Cole Nichols and Friends will play 8-11 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• The Song is You — Presented by Edsel Holden, the Edd Jones Orchestra will conduct the first act of the program at 2 p.m. Sunday at Norton Auditorium. Lloyd Jones will conduct the second act. Other performers include Jilla Webb, Oliver Irvine, Louse McCoy, Bill Huber, Jimmy Oliver, Jimmy Simpson, Thomas Martin, the UNA Singers and the OK Chorale. Tickets: $15, can be purchased at Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, the Tennessee Valley Art Center and the UNA School of the Arts Box Office, 128 W. Tombigbee St., Florence. Proceeds benefit UNA bands program.
• Alabama to Canada — Muscle Shoals All Stars will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Pl., Florence. The event is a premiere of the Vancouver Island MusicFest in Courtenay, British Columbia, planned for July 13. The Muscle Shoals Allstars include David Hood, of the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section (aka the Swampers); Clayton Ivey, of the Fame Gang; Will McFarlane, Harvey Thompson Jr. and the Shoals Sisters, a four-piece horn section. Special guests include Carla Russell, Jimmy Hall, Billy Swan, Buzz Cason and Tommy Talton. Tickets are available at Mefford Jewelers in downtown Florence and online at Eventbrite.com.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents Taylor Grace and up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
