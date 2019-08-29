The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Deja Vu — The band will perform 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Members are Mechele Bradford, Larry Crowell, Tommy James, Avery Thompson and Rick Collins. Reservations accepted.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Christian Turner — The musician will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Gabe Allen LIVE — The musician will be at The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, at 9 p.m. Friday.
• VFW — Dancing 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Music by Silver Eagle Band, Randal Oliver, Alaina Sims, Lowell Kelly and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• Back on Track — The group, featuring Larry Crowell and Mechele Bradford, will be at Lil' Capone's, 3370 Cloverdale Road, Florence, from 7-10 p.m. Saturday.
• Fathers N Sons — The group will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Josh Rains LIVE — The band will be at The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, at 9 p.m. Saturday.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — The group will perform Monday during the Coon Dog Cemetery Labor Day celebration. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Coon Dog Cemetery Road, off Highway 247.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth — She sings while he plays the piano 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Swamper's, inside Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
