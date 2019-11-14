The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Kerry Gilbert Band — The Kerry Gilbert Band will perform from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Joining Gilbert on stage will be Alyssa "Cissy" Ashley, Randy Kimbrough, Mitch Curtis, Shane Goodson and Hugh Banks. Reservations recommended, 256-764-2225.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• The Shags — The band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Silver Eagle Band — The band plays 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the downtown Sheffield VFW, 419 N. Raleigh Ave. Band members are Randall Oliver, Lowell Lelley, Kirk Wright and Doug Thompson. 256-810-5786
• Fathers N Sons — The band will be playing 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth — She sings while he plays the piano 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Swamper's, inside Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
