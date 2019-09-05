The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — The group will play 6:30-9:30 p.m. today at Flobama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. The band will also play 6-9 p.m. Friday at On the Rocks, 110 N. Court St., Florence. Band members include Jim Whitehead, keyboard; Chris Forrest, drums; and Terry Richardson, bass.
• NuTones — The group will be at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home, 2019 County Road 394, Killen, at 6:30 p.m. today.
• The Cadillacs — The group will perform Oldie Goldies from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday during First Friday on Mobile Plaza in Florence. The group will perform a ’50s era dance at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Cross Brand Cowboy Church, 5255 County Road 33, Killen. No admission.
• Southern Breeze — The group will play 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at Flobama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. For reservations, call 256-764-2225. The band will also play from 8-11 p.m. Saturday at El Patron Mexican/Japanese Cantina and Grill, Highway 72, Rogersville. Band members are Jeff Wright, Kenny Holt, Danny Wilkerson, Mark Davis and Kirk Wright.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Max Russell and Shakedown Kings — The musician will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• A Pop Music Experience with Madeline Steward — The musician will be at The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, at 9 p.m. Friday.
• VFW — Dancing 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Music by Silver Eagle Band, Randal Oliver, Alaina Sims, Lowell Kelly and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• Mitch Mann and Mojo Mixers — The group will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Rick Ferrell LIVE — The musician will be at The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, at 9 p.m. Saturday.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth — She sings while he plays the piano 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Swamper's, inside Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday. Katlyn Barnes will perform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.