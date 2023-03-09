BEST BETS Mar 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now The Cadillacs will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Tammy Wynette Event Center in Tremont, Mississippi. [COURTESY PHOTO] Johnny Collier will perform at Kingpin's at 9 p.m. Saturday. [COURTESY PHOTO] Myra Arnold Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.• The Pour House at Coldwater — Travis Wammack and The Snakeman Band will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at The Pour House at Coldwater, 120 S. Main St., Tuscumbia.• Rattlesnake Saloon — Matt Prater will perform 6-10 p.m. Friday at Rattlesnake Saloon, 1292 Mount Mills Road, Tuscumbia. Southern Axcents will perform 6-10 p.m. Saturday.• Champy's — Mark Stuart will perform 7-9 p.m. Friday at Champy's Shoals, 120 Second St., Muscle Shoals. Boo Ray will perform 7-9 p.m. Saturday.• Birdy's Sports Bar — Jordan Denton and Jeff Henson will perform 8-11 p.m. Friday at Birdy's Sports Bar, 400 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. Douglas Riley will perform 8-11 p.m. Saturday.• Cadillacs — The Cadillacs will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Tammy Wynette Event Center, 10130 MS-178, Tremont, Mississippi.• Kingpin's — Johnny Collier will perform from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday at Kingpin's, 203 E. Sixth St., Suite B, Tuscumbia. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Restaurant Industry Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrystal Gayle coming to FlorenceTuscumbia man faces sodomy, electronic solicitation chargesDustin PettusGwendolyn GrigsbyDwight Richard JefferiesPerry BaileyC. Henry CopelandTimesDaily moving to delivery by postal serviceGlory, hallelujah: Covenant Christian boys soar to back-to-back state championshipsDonna Kay Dixon Woods Images Videos CommentedTimesDaily moving to delivery by postal service (2)George Lindsey UNA Film Festival recognizes Alabama filmmakers (1)US is struggling for its very soul (1)Wright reflects on 100 years of life (1)Leighton woman found with a stolen truck, $20K of tools (1)City approves over $33 million in bonds (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Do you agree that at least a third of the American Rescue Plan Act money the state has to spend should go toward expansion of broadband internet access? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
