The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
•The Cadillacs — The group will perform at a luncheon at noon today at Yesterday's Event Center, 15631 Brownsferry Road, Athens. $12 admission includes lunch. The group will also perform 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the Reagan Community Center, 28630 Highway 104 S., Reagan, Tennessee. $7 admission. 256-762-7383
• The Pour House at Coldwater — Travis Wammack and The Snakeman Band will perform at 6 p.m. today at The Pour House at Coldwater, 120 S. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Wildwood Trio — A Pre-St. Patrick’s Day concert will be presented by the Wildwood Trio at 7 p.m. today at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 300 N. Dickson St. in Tuscumbia. There is no charge to attend the concert, which is sponsored by Grace Episcopal Church, Sheffield. 256-710-9081, 256-383-2014.
• The Kerry Gilbert Band — The KGB will perform 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Joining Gilbert will be Randy Kimbrough, Mitch Curtis, Shane Goodson and Hugh Banks. Reservations recommended, 256-764-2225.
• Rattlesnake Saloon — Big Joe and Catfish Junkies will perform 6-10 p.m. Friday at Rattlesnake Saloon, 1292 Mount Mills Road, Tuscumbia. Backdraft will perform 6-10 p.m. Saturday.
• Champy's — An Abstract Theory will perform 7-9 p.m. Friday at Champy's Shoals, 120 Second St., Muscle Shoals.
•Birdy's Sports Bar — Trey Nichols will perform 8-11 p.m. Friday at Birdy's Sports Bar, 400 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. Tim Cannon will perform 8-11 p.m. Saturday.
• Chambless & Muse Celtic Concert — The event will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ritz Studio, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Tickets: $5.
• Shoals Symphony Orchestra — The group will present Symphony of Independence at 3 p.m. Sunday at Norton Auditorium on the campus of the University of North Alabama.
