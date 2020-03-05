The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Boiler Room — Live music 8-10 p.m. today, 9-midnight Friday and Saturday at 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• NuTones — The group will play at 6:30 today at Keestone of Florence, 201 N. Cedar St. No charge.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band — The group will perform 6:30-9:30 p.m. today at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Jim Whitehead, keyboard; Chris Forrest, drums, Terry Richardson, bass.
• Midnighters — The group will play 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Gold Record Room, Court Street, Florence. The band also will play Saturday from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at FloBama, Court Street, Florence. Free admission.
• Phil Campbell Friday Night Dance — Celebration of 18th anniversary begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Southern Breeze — The group will play 7-10 p.m. Friday at Las Trojas, Florence Mall.
• The Matt Prater Band — The group will perform 8-11 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Live music — The band plays 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Sheffield VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Deja Vu — The band will play 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. Band members include Mechele Bradford, Larry Crowell, Tommy James, Don Parker, Avery Thompson and Rick Collins.
• Max Russell and The Shakedown Kings — The band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.