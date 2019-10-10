The deadline to submit live music events for Best Bets is noon Monday for publication the following Thursday. All venues must include a complete address. Email items to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com.
• Anthony Green and The Fairlane Band — Dance music begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Campbell Community Center, Sherry Bryce Drive, off College Road, Phil Campbell. Admission: $5. Details: 205-993-4470.
• Billy Lawson and Wishbone — The musician will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Kelli Johnson LIVE — The musicians will be at The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, at 9 p.m. Friday.
• The Cadillacs — The group will perform from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Meriwether Lewis Arts and Crafts Festival, 102 Riverside Drive, Columbia, Tennessee. No admission.
• Rockin' at the Roxy — The benefit concert will be 7 p.m. Saturday at Rocky Theatre, 208 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville. The Kerry Gilbert Band will welcome Billy Lawson to the stage. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost: $10 adults; $5 children 12 and younger; younger than 6 free.
• Southern Breeze — The band will play 7-10 p.m. Friday at Lil Capone, Cloverdale Road, Florence. The band will also play 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Las Trojas, Florence Mall, Florence.
• VFW — Dancing 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 4919, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. Music by Silver Eagle Band, Randal Oliver, Alaina Sims, Lowell Kelly and Doug Thomason. 256-810-5786
• Rich Mahan and Mostly Dead — The group will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Wes Sheffield LIVE — The musician will be at The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, at 9 p.m. Saturday.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth — She sings while he plays the piano 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Swamper's, inside Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase — The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence, presents up-and-coming artists from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday. Jacob Darrow at 7 p.m.
